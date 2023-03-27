A tiny den in a Vancouver luxury building is being rented out for $899 per month, and to say it looks like a cozy space would be an understatement.

Whoever is the successful applicant for the rental doesn’t get a window in their den/bedroom, but they do get a sweet utility box just above the head of the twin-sized bed and two of what seem to be IKEA shelving units, making the den feel even smaller.

According to the BC Building Code, a bedroom must have at least one outside window unless the space has a sprinkler.

Based on the bed’s position, it doesn’t seem like the bedroom door can open fully, and it might even be a squeeze to get out.

The Facebook Marketplace listing doesn’t mention whether or not the lamp in the above picture is included.

According to the seller, the suite would be shared with him.

The listing says the rental includes a full double closet just outside the “bedroom” for extra storage.

What it lacks in space, it does make up for in amenities. The listing says the rental would include access to a pool, sauna a gym and a sauna.

Aside from the tiny den serving as a bedroom, the rest of the space looks clean and welcoming.

There are also some pretty incredible views of downtown Vancouver.

Despite the tiny den serving as a relatively substandard bedroom, the “luxury” rental offers more than many listings we find in Vancouver, including the renter having the ability to cook in their own home, which many rentals do not allow or actively discourage.

The kitchen also has a small island or breakfast bar with room for seating.

Do you think the bedroom in this listing is acceptable? Let us know in the comments.