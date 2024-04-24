It’s that time again. For one week only, Tim Hortons will be serving up its iconic Smile Cookies to raise money for charities across Canada.

The Smile Cookies will be available at Tim Hortons locations in Canada from April 29 to May 5, and 100% of the proceeds from sales will go to over 600 charities and community groups.

The Canadian chain first launched its Smile Cookie campaign in 1996, and in 2023 alone, $19.7 million was raised.

“Our annual Smile Cookie campaign is a beloved and cherished tradition for Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members, and guests because of the amazing impact we can make together – while enjoying some delicious cookies,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

In addition to purchasing the cookies, Tim Hortons customers will be able to purchase one of four Smile Cookie personality pins: the Loopy, Bugsy, Starry, or Squirmy Smile.