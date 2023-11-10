FoodCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Tim Hortons offers free drinks to veterans and Armed Forces members

Nov 10 2023, 5:20 pm
Teerasak plangpongpan/Shutterstock

Tim Hortons will be giving out free drinks to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members at locations across Canada in recognition of Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day takes place on Saturday, November 11, and to mark the day, Tim Hortons is offering veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces a free hot drink of their choice in any size.

Veterans or armed forces must be in uniform or show appropriate identification to get a free drink, the company said in a press release.

Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons, said, “Each year, Tim Hortons and our restaurant owners across Canada pause to reflect on the sacrifices that so many veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members have made for Canada.”

“We look forward to greeting veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on November 11, thanking them for their service and offering them a free hot beverage as a small token of our gratitude.”

