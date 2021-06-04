Tim Hortons offering FREE donuts on National Donut Day
It’s National Donut Day, and Tim Hortons is celebrating. Customers can get a free donut with purchase on June 4.
You heard that right!
All-day on June 4, registered Tims Reward members are eligible to get a free donut when they purchase any drink through the Tim Hortons app.
If one thing is for sure, Tim Hortons donuts are some of the best. Whether it be a Boston Creme or Vanilla Dip, you can’t go wrong with your pick.
Krispy Kreme is also offering a free donut of any flavour, to customers on the special day.
You can’t go wrong with freebies!
Need help deciding which one to get? We’ve compiled a ranking of worst to best Tim Hortons donuts, and you might be surprised at the top pick.
If you have a Tims card and haven’t registered it yet, make sure to do so in order to take advantage of this deal.