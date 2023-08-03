Tim Hortons opening its first-ever Boat-Thru this weekend (PHOTOS)

Sure, last month, Tim Hortons was offering free hot brewed coffee of any size to anyone IF they had a Ken-like name (to celebrate Barbie), but the unique marketing isn’t slowing down.

From August 5 to 6, the popular coffee chain is running its first-ever Boat-Thru. So what’s a boat-thru?

It’s literally a drive-thru on the water.

This two-day-only event will be happening on Ontario’s Lake Scugog, serving free cold beverages to guests who arrive by watercraft. The free beverages will be from the summer drink lineup, like Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, Vanilla Iced Latte, and Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger Sparkling Quenchers.

“The summertime Tims Run is an iconic Canadian tradition that’s a must-do when you’re gathering with family and friends,” said Hope Bagozzi, the chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons, in a press release.

“Our summers fly by so quickly and Canadians savour every moment of their long weekends – so we thought why not open our first-ever Tims Boat-Thru so our guests on Lake Scugog don’t miss a minute on the water.”

“There’s no better way to beat the heat this long weekend and all summer long than by enjoying one of our refreshing summer beverages.”

If you find yourself on a boat, jet ski, kayak, or other watercraft on Lake Scugog (at Beacon Marina at 3 Marina Drive in Caesarea, Ontario) this weekend, check out this pop-up on the lake from 10 am to 4 pm.