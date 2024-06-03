Starbucks is offering $4 iced drinks for you and your bestie this week

There’s nothing better than a coffee date with your bestie, and this week, Starbucks is giving Canadians plenty of opportunities to do just that.

To celebrate National Best Friend Day, which just so happens to be this week, you and a bestie will be able to treat yourselves to Starbucks’ handcrafted iced drinks for $4.

Between Friday, June 7, and Sunday, June 9, you’ll be able to get any Grande-sized iced handcrafted or blended beverage for just $4 at participating Starbucks stores across Canada.

You and your closest pals will be able to test out Starbucks’ new summer menu of Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages with raspberry-flavoured pearls or the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew.

The deal gets even sweeter as, alongside some cheap beverages, Canadians will be able to get two cake pops for just $5 to share with a pal. With flavours including cookies and cream, birthday cake, lemon and chocolate, there’s no better way to share the love.