Tickets for Vancouver Canadians home opener on sale now

The Vancouver Canadians’ home opener is just around the corner and tickets are on sale now.

The 2023 Northwest League Champions start the season on the road in Spokane on April 5. They play in front of their home crowd for the first time a few days later on April 9 when they host the Hillsboro Hops.

Tickets for the home opener are for sale now on the team’s website here.

As always, the Canadians have lots of exciting promotional nights planned for this season that are sure to draw a big crowd to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Here are some of the special days that have already been announced by the team.

April 9 (Home Opener) – 1000 magnet schedule giveaway

April 10 (RBC We Care Wednesday) – 500 RBC piggybank giveaway

April 11 (Play Now Thursday) – 1000 scratch and wins and 500 championship pins giveaway

April 12 (Friday Nooner) – presented by FortisBC

April 13 (Saturday Matinee) – 500 Sleeman Koozie giveaway and Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse food truck appearance

April 14 (Family Fun Sunday) – 500 championship banner giveaway and kids run the bases after the game

There will also be six different nights this season that feature postgame fireworks. The full promotional schedule can be found on the Canadians’ website here.

The team’s famous Dog Days of Summer promotion, where fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark, is pegged for July 11 this year. If you have a furry friend who would want to spend the day in the sun watching baseball, keep an eye on this game.

The Canadians are also offering kids under 12 years old the chance to run around the bases after select games this season, including on April 14, April 28, May 12, and more dates throughout the summer.

Keep an eye out for more even promotions that will be announced by the team soon.

Tickets for the home opener and other games on the team’s schedule can be purchased on the team’s website here.