Tickets have just been released for DanceHouse Vancouver's thrilling 2023/24 season

Sabrina Gamrot
Sabrina Gamrot
|
May 24 2023, 9:55 pm
Tickets have just been released for DanceHouse Vancouver's thrilling 2023/24 season
Simone Fratini/DanceHouse Vancouver
DanceHouse Vancouver is back with its 2023/24 season and their bustling international lineup might just be the most exciting yet.

Whether you’re interested in flamenco, theatrics, Indigenous traditions, tap, or even circus acts, this upcoming season, running from September 2023 to April 2024, is set to tantalize and inspire all who attend — and tickets have just been released for DanceHouse’s 2023/24 season.

Seven prestigious companies and choreographers will showcase multiple worldviews, deconstruct typical dance norms, and even explore the human condition across their many disciplines, all in theatre, before your very own eyes.

Five companies will hit the DanceHouse stage for the first time this season, including the hyped performance of Compania Rocio Molina’s Caida Del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven) from Spain, which combines punk and modern flamenco in one spectacular, and currently rave-reviewed show.

dancehouse vancouver

Andy Phillipson/DanceHouse Vancouver

Other performances include Vástádus eana (The Answer is Land) by Indigenous choreographer Elle Sofe Sara of Norway, and The Mirror, from Australia’s acrobatic contemporary circus troop Gravity and Other Myths — plus many more.

Kidd Pivot’s world premiere of their latest collaboration from Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young will mix dance and theatre to illustrate the human need for belonging — a favourite for the DanceHouse Vancouver 2023/24 season.

Since 2008, DanceHouse has been showcasing the world’s newest radical and avant-garde performances to Vancouver audiences and this season is sure to be groundbreaking.

Six show subscriptions and choose-your-own-four packages for tickets are already available however, single tickets are now ready to be purchased on the DanceHouse website as of today. Don’t sleep on this — these performances are sure to sell out quickly!

DanceHouse Vancouver 2023/24 Tickets

When: Individual tickets released May 23, 2023, for various dates
Where: Vancouver Playhouse — 600 Hamilton St., Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $35 — Available here

Sabrina Gamrot
