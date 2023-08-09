Ticketmaster tells Taylor Swift fans they're on the waitlist for Toronto tickets

Ticketmaster told Taylor Swift fans in Toronto they were on the waitlist for a chance to buy tickets for one of her six concerts happening next November at the Rogers Centre.

People who had signed up as a verified fan for a chance to buy tickets for a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Toronto had been eagerly anticipating a 7 pm email on Tuesday night from Ticketmaster with what they were expecting to be a code to buy tickets to one of the shows.

Instead, fans were informed they were on the waitlist for their selected show because “there won’t be enough tickets for everyone who registered” as a verified fan.

I guess real fans won’t be seeing Taylor when she finally returns to Canada. 🙃🇨🇦 All this WAITING for Taylor to announce Canadian dates for NOTHING! Pretty heartbreaking. I hope you’re seeing all this. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bC2ij1FfZO — Callie 🇨🇦 | Eras Tour TORONTO (@taylorloverx) August 8, 2023

Ticketmaster wrote that only “a limited number of registered Verified Fans received a unique access code” to buy tickets, and all others were waitlisted.

What does it mean if you’re on the waitlist?

According to Ticketmaster, not fans who are waitlisted will be able to join the Taylor Swift Era Tour Verified Fan on sale when the tickets become available at 11 am on Wednesday, August 9.

Waitlisted fans will receive a text with a unique access code and a link to join the Verified Fan Onsale only if they are selected to move off the waitlist, according to an email sent by Ticketmaster.

If social media is any indication, Taylor Swift fans are furious.

Got wait listed for a Taylor Swift Toronto presale code – Along with everyone else I know. Those codes were like winning the lottery it seems and I’m not very lucky. 😢#ticketmaster #TaylorSwiftErasTour #waitlist #toronto #taylorswiftpresale — KB (@bailkerr) August 8, 2023

Many fans had created numerous Ticketmaster accounts using their parents, siblings, and other relatives’ emails to increase their odds of getting a unique access code.

so did everyone just got waitlisted for taylor swift in toronto even after using all your family members’ numbers to sign up for more luck but still ended up being disappointed because… same — pork (@porschdoctolero) August 8, 2023

Some are blaming Americans for getting many of the access codes and denying access to loyal fans who live in the Toronto area.

OKAY CUZ WHO EVEN GOT A TAYLOR SWIFT PRESALE CODE FOR TORONTO?? CUZ PEOPLE ACTUALLY FROM MF CANADA DIDNT GET AND I SEE ALL THESE AMERICANS WITH A CODE??? — KACE (@notthekace) August 8, 2023

Others are pointing the finger at Ticketmaster for creating such a messed up ticketing system.

I seriously hope after the eras tour is over: Taylor takes her ticketing IN house under HER control for the foreseeable future because it’s obvious ticket master & live nation DO NOT CARE and NEVER WILL. They just keep continuing to fuck everyone over 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Dani is pissed (@smileylukee) August 8, 2023

One fan hoped it might be a glitch and that Ticketmaster mistakenly waitlisted all the verified fans.

when taylor shows up to an empty stadium in toronto because ticketmaster waitlisted EVERY SINGLE PERSON — jen (@jensvoid_) August 8, 2023

Those waitlisted and still hoping to get a chance to buy Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto now seemingly have two options: pay exorbitant prices for resale tickets in the secondary market or, if they’re an Avion Rewards member, hope for better luck when the bank sends emails to verified fans on August 15.