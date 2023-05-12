NewsTravel DealsCuratedTravel

Here are three Hawaii islands Vancouverites can travel to for under $350

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
May 12 2023, 12:27 am
Here are three Hawaii islands Vancouverites can travel to for under $350
Couple tourists relaxing in Hanalei Bay resort in Kauai, Hawaii. Maridav/Shutterstock

If you’re on the lookout for a getaway, YVR Deals has spotted some cheap flights taking off to three spectacular Hawaii islands this year. 

The great part is if you’re looking to travel in the spring, summer, fall or winter, there is a flight under $350 available for you now. 

These flights are all non-stop.

Kahului, Maui 

Makena Beach in Maui, Hawaii (Chris Howey/Shutterstock)

A flight round trip to Kahului, Maui, usually costs around $400 for much of the year, YVR Deals says.

However, Air Canada and West Jet are offering roundtrip flights for about $325. 

This is a great deal for people just itching to get away. The flights take off soon — late May and June. 

Lihue, Kauai 

Na Pali Coast, Kauai (Shane Myers Photography/Shutterstock)

If you aren’t much of a spontaneous traveller, that’s okay! 

WestJet has cheap flights out of Vancouver to Lihue, Kauai, available between late October and the first half of December.

A roundtrip with this deal will cost about $368.

Kailua-Kona, The Big Island 

Waipo Valley

Waipio Valley Lookout,Big Island Hawaii (norinori303/Shutterstock)

In the fall, there will also be flights out of Vancouver International Airport to Kona, The Big Island, for $380 roundtrip.

WestJet is also offering this deal from late November to the first half of December. 

How to book your flight: 

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Put Vancouver as your departure city
  3. Find your preferred destination in Hawaii
  4. Select the best deal and dates to fly
