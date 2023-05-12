Here are three Hawaii islands Vancouverites can travel to for under $350

If you’re on the lookout for a getaway, YVR Deals has spotted some cheap flights taking off to three spectacular Hawaii islands this year.

The great part is if you’re looking to travel in the spring, summer, fall or winter, there is a flight under $350 available for you now.

These flights are all non-stop.

Kahului, Maui

A flight round trip to Kahului, Maui, usually costs around $400 for much of the year, YVR Deals says.

However, Air Canada and West Jet are offering roundtrip flights for about $325.

This is a great deal for people just itching to get away. The flights take off soon — late May and June.

Lihue, Kauai

If you aren’t much of a spontaneous traveller, that’s okay!

WestJet has cheap flights out of Vancouver to Lihue, Kauai, available between late October and the first half of December.

A roundtrip with this deal will cost about $368.

Kailua-Kona , The Big Island

In the fall, there will also be flights out of Vancouver International Airport to Kona, The Big Island, for $380 roundtrip.

WestJet is also offering this deal from late November to the first half of December.

How to book your flight: