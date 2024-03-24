Three Blue Jays battling for a roster spot have made the team: report

The Toronto Blue Jays opening night roster is starting to take shape.

With opening night slated for later this week, the Blue Jays are in the final stages of making roster cuts out of Spring Training. The latest development reported around the team is that 2B Davis Schneider, SS Ernie Clements, and DH Daniel Vogelbach made the team.

The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath reported on this first.

Davis Schneider, Ernie Clement and Daniel Vogelbach have been told they’ve made the team, #BlueJays manager John Schneider just told us — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) March 24, 2024

Clement has been leading the way offensively for the Jays in Spring Training. He is tied with several Jays with three home runs and has impressed management with his ability to get on base in camp. He won’t beat out Bo Bichette for the regular shortstop position, but he could prove to be a useful hitter in a utility role. Clement hit .380 with one home run in 30 games with the Blue Jays last season.

Schneider has also had a good camp. He will definitely get some looks at second base this season alongside Cavan Biggio. In a 2017 draft selection of the Jays, Schneider clocked eight home runs and 20 RBIs in 38 games during his rookie season last year.

Lastly, Vogelbach has always been a power-hitter, and that trend appeared to continue into this Spring. It’s unlikely he will steal away the DH spot from Justin Turner, but he will be the de facto replacement if an injury occurs.

As players make the team, there will also be a few that won’t be in the Major Leagues to start the season. The Jays announced today that 1B Spencer Horwitz and OF Nathan Lukes have been optioned to Triple-A.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 1B Spencer Horwitz and OF Nathan Lukes have been optioned to the Triple-A Buffalo Roster pic.twitter.com/Q0RPvLp0VK — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 24, 2024

The Blue Jays will open their 2024 season against the Tampa Bay Rays this Thursday. Jose Berrios has been declared the team’s starting pitcher for that game.