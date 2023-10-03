The BC Labour Market Outlook reported that the province is expecting over a million job openings within the next ten years, with nearly 80% requiring some form of post-secondary education. These results show there’s never been a better time to invest in your post-secondary education.

If you’re looking for a post-secondary education experience that will help meet you where you’re at, but may be hesitant to start, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is holding an open house on Saturday, October 21, 2023, for prospective students to learn more about their programs.

Featuring over 50 booths, displays, and experiences, the whole TRU community is supporting this event that’s not just for prospective students, but also for families, friends, alumni, staff, students and community members in Kamloops and the surrounding cities.

Through this open house, you can learn more about the over 140 certificates, diplomas, degrees, and graduate programs offered through TRU while also exploring the vibrant campus — which includes lots of green space and gardens.

Kicking off the open house with free coffee and treats, along with an informative yet fun presentation on the university, the TRU open house will have a variety of activities available, like the Fun Zone, which offers child-friendly activities, a bevy of food trucks, and student panels where you can submit questions about life at TRU.

There will also be fabulous prizes available for those who stay for the student panels.

Since 1970, TRU has provided its students with excellent education — serving over 27,000 students both on campus and online through their reputable programs.

With small class sizes, professor-student interactions, and student support, they’re able to give you a solid foundation for a successful career — regardless of what industry you’re looking to break into.

If you’re interested in learning more about what TRU has to offer, register for their open house now to take the next step in your journey to a better education.

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Where: Campus Activity Centre, Thompson Rivers University, 805 Tru Way, Kamloops, BC

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Tickets: Registration is free and available now through TRU’s website