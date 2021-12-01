These 3 incredible homes were just listed in BC

While the weather may be turning chilly, BC’s real estate market is far from cooling down. If you’re in the market for a new home — somewhere you can cozy up and hibernate all winter long — we’ve got just the lineup of properties.

From garden homes in Vancouver’s Oakridge community to contemporary condos in White Rock that come with a free electric vehicle, this week’s real estate listings are anything but dull. Whether it’s Victorian-inspired design or expansive rooftop views you’re after, these spaces are as stunning as they are unique from one another.

Type: One-, two-, and three-bedroom garden homes and city homes

Price: Starting from $694,800

Overview: Ample green space and top-of-the-line amenities are just a few of the attributes of the homes at Rowen W47, which is ideally situated at West 47th and Oak Street. The sought-after neighbourhood offers charm with a side of urban edge. The building’s contemporary West Coast architecture exudes sophistication — a contrast from its minimal and relaxed interiors. Here, every detail has been thought of and takes shape in the form of wide, airy floor plans, premium integrated Fisher & Paykel appliances, electric vehicle parking stall rough-ins, and spacious roof decks. The assortment of modern city homes and garden homes are located in the heart of Oakridge — minutes away from rapid transit and the city’s top private schools.

Other features: Among its other traits, the homes feature 9’ ceilings, a landscaped courtyard, elevator access to underground parking, central heating and air conditioning, expansive windows for natural light, and community-oriented kitchens.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Three- and four-bedroom townhomes

Price: Starting from $1,748,800

Overview: Perched atop the lush greenery of Vancouver’s Winona Park, Yukon Residences stars a timeless collection of Victorian-inspired townhomes and garden homes. Calling this exclusive community home means enjoying park-side living with the satisfaction of having access to urban conveniences. Inside, detailed finishes and premium integrated Italian Bertazzoni appliances give the homes an elegant flair.

Other features: We’d be remiss not to mention the roof decks with panoramic views, nearby rapid transit, a children’s play area, central heating and air conditioning, bay windows, underground parking, and two parking stalls that come with each home.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: One-bedroom plus den, two-bedroom, two-bedroom plus den, three-bedroom, and three-bedroom plus den condos

Price: Starting from $775,900

Overview: A 12-storey, mixed-use tower featuring a collection of residences in the heart of White Rock, Altus boasts incredible views and an endless stream of conveniences that elevate the everyday. Each home has the look and feel of an urban resort, in part, due to its spacious floor plans and contemporary finishes. Each detail-oriented space aims to make living there as rewarding as its panoramic views.

Other features: The next three homes sold will be eligible to receive an electric vehicle (up to $49,999 in value) for free. EV charging is included with every home in the form of a parking stall and charger. Other notable features include resort-style amenities, a welcoming lounge with a pool table, a professional-grade kitchen and bar, a sizable dining area surrounding a large porcelain fireplace, and a dog washing station.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.