If there has been a surprise in Andrei Kuzmenko’s game so far this season, it isn’t that the talented Russian has found a way to leave his mark on the scoresheet early in his National Hockey League career, it’s how he gone about scoring his goals.

Aided in large part by the terrific playmaking of linemate Elias Pettersson, Kuzmenko is showing a nose for the net, and a willingness to get there, too.

The first of his three third-period goals against Anaheim on Thursday night was a back-door tap in on the power play. It’s a goal we saw him score on opening night in Edmonton, and also a week ago in Seattle.

A little thread the needle action 🪡 pic.twitter.com/CFwTZXgO9T — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

The goal itself, looks easy enough, with teammates putting the puck on his stick. But give Kuzmenko credit for getting to the dirty area on the ice, and making himself available for the pass.

There is an art and a skill to finding open areas on the ice, and there’s usually a price to be paid to get there, and stay there.

His second goal against the Ducks was a deflection in the high slot, similar to the one he scored last Friday night against Pittsburgh.

Again, it’s Kuzmenko showing terrific anticipation to go along with the hand-eye coordination necessary to get his stick on the puck, but there’s also that willingness to play in traffic in the high slot.

The hat-trick goal was a quick shot off the rush, the kind of goal I expected to see Kuzmenko score at this level. It was apparent from his first day of training camp in Whistler that his shot sets him apart at this level, and it was a goal we saw him score a couple of times in the preseason.

FIRST NHL HAT TRICK ANDREI KUZMENKOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/xNMhGb1ybm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

Surely we’ll see more of that, Kuzmenko’s quick-release as he continues to settle in here and find his way in the National Hockey League.

The goals are great, the smiles and the fan reaction to them are a lot of fun, too. But the fact Andrei Kuzmenko’s not just a one-trick pony is perhaps the most impressive part of his six-goal and 10-point start.