High food costs are a constant worry for many Canadians, and while it seems there is little we can do about it, it doesn’t mean your health, diet, or bank account has to take a hit.

Believe it or not, it’s still possible to shop smart and stay healthy with a couple handy tips and tricks. The wellness experts at The Tonic have rounded up the best advice when it comes to grocery shopping, giving us a round down on what to splurge on, where to save, and what to replace.

Calling back from The Tonic’s podcast with registered dietitian Shauna Lindzon, here are a few tricks to keep in mind while doing your next grocery shop!

Easy grocery savings tips

Lindzon has a bunch of money-saving tips to keep in mind while you’re out shopping.

Protein is essential to a healthy diet but remember, it doesn’t have to all be meat! Lean into the plant life by switching it up with some beans or lentils – both equally delicious and economical!

If that isn’t your jam, Lindzon suggests buying meats and fish in bulk and then freezing them, as buying in bulk is known to be much cheaper, it just requires some extra effort.

Savings can even be extended to breakfast! Eggs are a great source of protein that can also be economical, especially with their long expiry date. “Buy the 18 or the 24 pack if you know that you’re going through them because they typically are a few dollars less,” says Lindzon.

When it comes to having a robust meal plan, basic vegetables like onions, potatoes, and carrots are normally cheap buys and make up the basis for a plethora of dishes. Lindzon recommends having these basic veggies on hand as well as using frozen vegetables.

Setting routines and meal habits

Savings start with you! Lindzon says one top trick to see lower grocery receipts is to plan your meals and snacks for the week.

By crafting each meal ahead of time, you know exactly what to shop and can avoid unnecessary or impulsive buys. However, it’s a good idea to be a little bit open, as Lindzon suggests swapping out ingredients for those on sale.

She also suggests doing a pantry shop before you head out for the market, so you know exactly what to buy and won’t come home with any extras. A robust pantry is an essential key to eating healthy at home.

“If you don’t follow recipes, it’s important to have a stocked pantry you can cook from,” Lindzon recommends.

Pro tip

To make sure your next grocery haul is economical but still healthy, Lindzon has provided some extra advice.

Though it may look tempting to buy, she suggests skipping pre-cut fruits and veggies! Since there’s an added labour cost to these items, it’s often cheaper to buy the larger item and cut it up yourself, especially if it’s a low-cost product like squash or watermelon.

Treat yourself

Listen, sticking to a healthy budget and shopping list doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a treat! Of course, you can still go out to eat, just do so responsibly.

Lindzon suggests ordering a hefty plate like pizza or pasta where you can take the leftovers home for a meal the next day. When it comes to the menu, she suggests skipping alcohol and appetizers entirely and opting for a more expensive main dish that’ll really satisfy.

These are just a few suggestions on how to lower your grocery bill, but the choice is still up to you! Just remember to stay open to alternative options, and check in with your receipts.

