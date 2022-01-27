First Nation public art installed at prominent Richmond corner (PHOTOS)

"Sea to Sky" public art by Musqueam First Nation artist Thomas Cannell on the office building of The Paramount. (Keltic Canada Development)

The prominent northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Cook Road now boasts public art made by a Musqueam First Nation artist.

The new nine-storey office building of Keltic Canada Development’s four-building The Paramount complex features a stain glass-like installation that celebrates Salish Art. It spans a triangular-shaped facade on five storeys above the main entrance lobby into the building.

Designed by artist Thomas Cannell, the installation, named “Sea to Sky,” is intended to be a focal point for the area.

The public art piece was officially unveiled earlier this week.

The architecture of the office building particularly stands out, with an angular shifted massing and a lattice-like exterior.

Other than the office building, there are three 15-storey buildings at The Paramount, with mainly residential uses within the upper levels, and retail and restaurant uses on the ground level.

The complex contains about 560 homes, with 27 units set aside as YWCA affordable rental homes for single mothers and those fleeing domestic abuse.

The office building contains the bulk of the complex’s commercial space, which reaches a total of 90,000 sq ft of office, retail, and restaurant uses. Additionally, the office building also contains a 19,000 sq ft, city-owned early child development hub for up to 90 kids, which is funded by the developer as a community amenity contribution.

Retail and restaurant frontage is also provided for the ground level of the north side of the complex, facing the recently built bus exchange serving SkyTrain Canada Line’s Richmond-Brighouse Station. The complex is immediately east of CF Richmond Centre mall, which is undergoing a redevelopment to add major residential and additional retail uses.

The entire The Paramount complex will reach full completion over the coming months. GBL Architects is the design firm.