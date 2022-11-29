Here’s what one organization is doing to get involved on Giving Tuesday 

The number of youth between the ages of 13 and 24 without stable housing is on the rise, according to Without a Home: The National Youth Homelessness Survey. But with the launch of Giving Tuesday, there’s a way for everyone to contribute to a movement designed to end youth homelessness — starting with just one visit to The Home Depot Canada either in-store or online.

Committed to funding community-forward solutions that address youth homelessness, The Home Depot Canada Foundation is using Giving Tuesday as a springboard for their bi-annual The Orange Door Project campaign. Since launching The Orange Door Project campaign in 2009, The Home Depot Canada Foundation has donated more than $17 million to local youth-serving community partners across Canada.

From November 29 until December 18, donations made at one of The Home Depot Canada’s 182 retail locations or online will support charities that serve youth experiencing homelessness — with 100% of the funds raised supporting local youth-serving charities.

The Home Depot Canada Foundation’s The Orange Door Project campaign works with 126 community partners to remove barriers, break cycles of inequity and enable youth either experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, to achieve positive life outcomes and realize their full potential.

According to Without a Home: The National Youth Homelessness Survey, youth between the ages of 13 and 24 make up approximately 20% of the homeless population in Canada and 50% of adults experiencing homelessness first experienced homelessness before the age of 16.

But, a recent study by Dr. Naomi Thulien for MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions showed that, when given adequate resources, these youth can transition out of homelessness through community involvement to find a sense of purpose, control, self-efficacy, and self-esteem.

Since 2013, The Home Depot Canada Foundation has supported more than 850 community partners across the country, with the support of The Home Depot Canada’s associates, suppliers, and vendors.

In April 2022, The Home Depot Canada Foundation announced that it surpassed its initial $50 million pledge commitment, and has committed to increasing its investment to prevent and end youth homelessness in Canada to $125 million by 2030 — with The Orange Door Project campaign being just one of the foundation’s initiatives.

“The Home Depot Canada Foundation is proud to partner with charities across the country with the goal of preventing and ending youth homelessness,” said Amy Bilodeau, senior manager of community investment at The Home Depot Canada with The Home Depot Canada Foundation. “Our charitable partners are facing new challenges and there has been a marked decrease in donations since the beginning of the pandemic, making it more important to contribute than ever before.”

To donate, head to The Home Depot Canada Foundation’s donation page. You can also find your nearest store for an in-person donation to the foundation and learn more about The Orange Door Project campaign at The Home Depot Canada’s website.