The Nice List: 12 Days of Giveaways 2022 winners announced
Well folks, that is a wrap!
All last month we encouraged Daily Hive readers to participate in our annual 12 Days of Giveaways extravaganza, and with good reason.
Our campaign, a little way to spread happiness and awesome prezzies to our readers, had more than $80,000 worth of prizes and 94 contests over the holiday season.
From bucket list staycations to memorable meals, shopping sprees, the latest technology, and more, our 12 Days of Giveaways truly had something for everyone.
To all of our amazing partners who helped make it all possible – thank you. And to everyone who participated in the contests, thank you for being a Daily Hive fan.
From all of us here at Daily Hive, thank you for sharing the holiday season with us! Have a fantastic 2023!
Here’s our full nice list of daily winners. Please note: All winners have been contacted directly. If you have NOT been contacted you are not a winner this year — sorry.
Day 1
- The Beach Motel: @sacarano – Instagram
- Fern + Petal: @korricole – Instagram
- Canucks Autism Network: @mikecarefoot – Instagram
- Century Group: @alainarogers_ – Instagram
- UIOT Smart Living: Natalie M. – Newsletter
Day 2
- YYOGA: @niamhr96 – Instagram
- Coast Hotels (Vancouver): @m0caaa – Instagram
- Coast Hotels (Calgary): @exclusivelyerika – Instagram
- Coast Hotels (Edmonton): @trish_mg18 – Instagram
- Enhance Arts Aesthetics & Spa: @mmmelia – Instagram
- Salt Spring Coffee (Toronto): David J. – Newsletter
- Salt Spring Coffee (Edmonton): Sarah T. – Newsletter
- The Soho Hotel: @joyandthegirls238 – Instagram
Day 3
- MLSE: @whatthe_jen – Instagram
- SakeBomb: @justinebrooke_ – Instagram
- Tandoori Flame (Toronto): @jammama3kids – Instagram
- Tandoori Flame (Vancouver): @rubykbb – Instagram
- Canucks: Stephen L. – Newsletter
- True Curated Designs: @emmacatriona – Instagram
- Discover Naramata: @santelladefrenza – Instagram
- CDN Hockey Night: @jjelliott – Instagram
Day 4
- Sandman Hotel Group: @shadisaati_ – Instagram
- Plenty: @saraaphillips_ – Instagram
- Fairmont Vancouver Airport: @sammyapoin – Instagram
- Alberta Boot Co.: @cale.corn – Instagram
- Chai Ghai: @jazzyjaada – Instagram
- Autism BC / Modern Chef: Jason H. – Newsletter
Day 5
- Broadway Across Canada (Calgary): @alemendezv_ – Instagram
- Broadway Across Canada (Edmonton): @serenityfelwitch – Instagram
- Broadway Across Canada (Vancouver): @mckennacristine – Instagram
- Sheraton Centre Toronto: @_gemini_girl72 – Instagram
- CDN Brand (Calgary): Elaine B. – Newsletter
- CDN Brand (Edmonton): @kanatanana – Instagram
- CDN Brand (Toronto): Leeanne C. – Newsletter
- Fairmont Waterfront: @nadinebyrne1 – Instagram
- Gold’s Gym: @queenjelsa- Instagram
- Executive Table Group: Steve E. – Newsletter
Day 6
- TORA: @michellepearlb – Instagram
- Vancouver North Shore: @karenruth5, @quennieki – Instagram, Hugh C. – Newsletter
- The Orchard Gleneagles: @theblueprintninja – Instagram
- Press & Post/Concorde Group: @kaylaabusch – Instagram
- Marben Restaurant: WY L. – Newsletter
- Wish Dry Bar: Jessica L. – Newsletter
- Chef Angus: @danagivon – Instagram
- J’s Steak Frites: @francisleongg – Instagram
- JAK’s Beer Wine Spirits: @bevilacqua11 – Instagram
Day 7
- Moxies: @chipndale031 – Instagram
- Grouse Mountain Resort: @andrewsechin – Instagram
- Bloodline Design: @mikegismondi.bc – Instagram
- RIDE Cycle Club (Toronto): @1aura1inda – Instagram
- RIDE Cycle Club (Calgary): @lisa_janeh – Instagram
- RIDE Cycle Club (Edmonton): @kariiinataylor – Instagram
- Fairmont Hotel Vancouver: Emily S. – Newsletter
Day 8
- Fairmont Hot Springs Resort: Johnny W. – Newsletter
- The Dog and Tiger: @tfcfan79 – Instagram
- Disney+: @shehan_selaka – Instagram
- Pan Pacific Whistler: @gabriellagloria_ – Instagram
- Happy Brewing Company: @ajtuliao – Instagram
- Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown: @e_ang_ – Instagram
Day 9
- BC Liquor: @middleagedinsert – Instagram
- Flax Home: Taylor S. – Newsletter
- Shangri-La Vancouver – Yuan L. – Newsletter
- Aritzia: @christie_mac – Instagram
- Heat Vault: @jakechurch_ – Instagram
- Good Natured Wine: @dianakyw – Instagram
Day 10
- OEB Breakfast Co. (Edmonton): @evanjjoyes – Instagram
- OEB Breakfast Co. (Calgary): @kate_lizzy_r – Instagram
- OEB Breakfast Co. (Vancouver): @rehstam – Instagram
- Seiza Japanese Cuisine: @shaysingh – Instagram
- Korite: Annette C. – Newsletter
- TRUE NOSH: @_altheatrinidad, @bon.hu, @coco.and.ollie and @salerose – Instagram
- Shangri-La Toronto: @sup_preet – Instagram
- JW Marriott Parq Vancouver: @erinwalker604 – Instagram
- Vancouver Christmas Market: Kathy N. – Newsletter
Day 11
- Starbucks: @toryoung3 – Instagram
- Best Buy: @ChrisCCo – Twitter
- Winefest (Calgary): Michelle R. – Newsletter
- Winefest (Edmonton): Lara F. – Newsletter
- The Boat Shed Ambleside: @katfegan – Instagram
- Westin Bayshore: @dhaliwalhk_ – Instagram
- Fairmont Chateau Whistler: @narjeshashemiii – Instagram
- Craig’s Cookies/That Arts Group: @artbyashleyf_ – Instagram
- The Parlour Restaurant: @aimeeandwes -Instagram
Day 12
- Specsavers (Alberta): @mnbob – Instagram
- Specsavers (Vancouver): @withloveamber – Instagram
- Specsavers (Toronto): @konfections_with_katie – Instagram
- Guess Where Trips (Vancouver): @konfections_with_katie – Instagram
- Guess Where Trips (Calgary): Danny M. – Newsletter
- Guess Where Trips (Edmonton): @jos_ok – Instagram
- Herbaland Gummies: Karen K. – Newsletter
- Dageraad Brewing: @jamesgleason – Instagram
- Hi Five Chicken: @kbsonvheng, @shey.saymo – Instagram, @scialan – Twitter, Nadeem R., Raymond C. – Newsletter
- The Warehouse: Luke J. – Newsletter
Congrats to all winners and thank you, again, to all those who entered! We hope you have an amazing year!