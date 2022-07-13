People are talking about The New Yorker's uncanny illustration of Elliot Page

On Tuesday, The New Yorker published an article on Canadian living legend Elliot Page, but the cover image used for the post may have overshadowed the content inside.

Headlined “Elliot Page brings his misfit characters to life,” the feature written by Crispin Long focuses on Page’s achievements as an actor, his role in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, his journey as a transgender man, and his ability to play characters struggling with identity.

But readers found that there was something just a tad bit uncanny about the cover image, an illustration drawn by brilliant Orlando-based artist Pace Taylor.

Even before Elliot Page—and his character on “The Umbrella Academy”—came out as trans, he had a gift for playing people who were restless in their identities. https://t.co/AdZFbsE0EW — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 12, 2022

On The New Yorker‘s social media pages, readers left comments saying they thought the person in the graphic was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at first.

I thought this was Elon Musk. — Elena Shalneva (@ShalnevaE) July 12, 2022

One even toyed with the idea of Page potentially playing the billionaire in a biopic.

Can’t wait to see Elliott play @elonmusk in a biopic!! — NicWallis7777 (@NWallis7777) July 12, 2022

But not everyone received the image neutrally. Tennessee resident Hayley M Pogue had the highest-voted comment on the article on Facebook. “The illustration is doing him dirty,” it said.