The Lazy Gourmet pens historic deal for Vancouver hospitality industry

One of Vancouver’s first catering companies has shared news of a historic deal within the local hospitality industry. The Lazy Gourmet is officially joining Compass Group Canada, the country’s leading food service provider.

Co-founded by culinary trailblazer Susan Mendelson in 1979, this deal will see The Lazy Gourmet and its entire team of 130 people join the food service leader.

This move aims to further The Lazy Gourmet’s footprint in Metro Vancouver and beyond. The company is known for its top-notch catering for small and large-scale events, including the 2010 Olympic Games and PGA Tour.

“Having completed 43 years in business, with the last year being our most successful to date, I can only reflect on how proud I am of our team and all we have accomplished together, including overcoming the challenges of the pandemic,” says Mendelson.

“We have come out of it stronger than ever, so when Compass Group Canada approached us with the opportunity, I knew they were the right partner to take The Lazy Gourmet to the next level. I am excited to see how our team, including Kevin Mazzone, my partner and general manager of the company, will learn and grow under the banner of such a successful and esteemed company.”

The Compass Group Canada manages a large portfolio of food services across a variety of sectors. This includes education, business and industry, sports and entertainment, and healthcare.