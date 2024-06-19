If you’re home hunting in Metro Vancouver, finding something that meets all your expectations can be hard. But, if you’re going to invest in purchasing, you should expect the best!

What if we told you there’s a community in Langley that has everything you’re looking for in a home, be it a walkable community, first-class amenities, or a vibrant, modern look?

Enter The Hive 2: Langley’s most sought-after community, and that’s not just us talking — as The Hive’s first building sold out within three weeks.

Luckily, The Hive 2 is releasing their final wave of one-, one-plus-flex, and two-bedroom condos starting at $499,900* with a 5% deposit, meaning you’ll have a chance to get in on the community everyone’s been talking about.

Need more convincing? Here are just a few things The Hive 2 can check off your dream home wishlist.

A vibrant community in Langley

The Hive 2 offers residents a great sense of community within its urban village.

From the moment you step into the entrance lobby, you’re greeted with inviting décor and seating alcoves that leave a lasting first impression in this bright and enticing space.

The beautifully landscaped outdoor courtyard is the perfect setting for an evening of socializing, with plenty of green space, a children’s play area, outdoor seating, and a bocce court to help you connect with neighbours.

Location, location, location

You’ll want to invest in a good pair of walking shoes because The Hive 2’s location in Willoughby Town Centre offers everything you’ll need within a comfortable walking distance — and we mean everything.

Whether you want to run some quick errands or hit up your favourite restaurants, you can leave the car at home for your grocery runs and shopping, because you’ll be near it all — be it large stores like Shoppers Drug Mart and Your Independent Grocer, or independently-owned restaurants and stores like Hard Bean Brunch Co., Mattu’s Coffee & Tea, and Albany Books & Games.

You’ll even be steps away from amazing schools, parks, and fitness centres — including the Langley Events Centre and the three pro sports teams. Investing in the future, there’s also a brand new ice rink and two dry arenas currently under construction.

If you want to hit the road, adventure is not far. At The Hive 2, you’ll be close to big box stores like Costco and Walmart, Highway 1, and Willowbrook Mall. You’re even within 10 minutes of a Cineplex, plus Fort Langley and Krause Berry Farms.

Amenities you’ll actually use

Don’t be limited by your living space — The Hive 2 lets you spread out and get creative with amenities that’ll help you unlock your potential and maximize your lifestyle.

The entertainment space comes fully equipped with a full kitchen, a lounge, and a seating nook, giving your dinner parties much more room to play.

Tired of skipping leg day? Well, The Hive 2’s fully-equipped fitness centre has everything you need to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

You can also boost your productivity in the co-work space, with access to private video conference rooms and a boardroom.

A home worth investing in

Your home should be a reflection of you, and at The Hive 2, your reflection is looking pretty darn good! The sleek and modern interiors are curated by the award-winning Collaborative Design Studio, and they’re available in two colour schemes that’ll bring a sense of elegance and sophistication.

These designs connect form with function, as you’ll get a fully functional kitchen with a brand-new Samsung appliance package, quartz countertops, eye-catching backsplashes, and ample storage with soft-closing cabinetry.

Don’t forget the bathrooms, with a serene spa-like atmosphere, timeless white wall tiles, a stylish vanity, and a tub worthy of its (bath) salt.

With a variety of floorplans that suit your personal style, The Hive 2 is shaping up to be one of the best home investments you can make in Langley.

The Hive 2 is built to last

Homes at The Hive 2 are built to last, backed by the best team around. Developers Apcon Group have established themselves as the gold standard in regards to single-family residences, townhomes, and duplexes; bringing over 20 years of experience to The Hive 2.

Homes are made with durable Hardie panel siding, metal with wood-look soffits, and brick veneer. The concrete topping between floors and insulated party walls means you won’t have to worry about noisy neighbours, and the baseboard heating will help keep your feet toasty during the cold winter months.

The Hive 2 is backed by a two-, five-, and 10-year warranty through WBI Home Warranty Limited, meaning you’ll have peace of mind on your purchase for years to come.

Owners can also take advantage of a tech welcome package by TELUS, which includes one year of TELUS PureFire Internet 300 and Optik TV, along with three months of SmartHome Security for $0 when you sign up for Telus Internet.

Is it sounding like your perfect home base? Register for more updates on The Hive 2 and learn more about the community everyone’s buzzing about. You should also save the date, Saturday, June 22, and register for Apcon Group’s experience centre unveiling and the final release of The Hive 2’s homes.