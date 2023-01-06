As the ski season comes blowing in, now’s the time to book that winter getaway to Whistler you’ve been putting off. Because once the busy season comes around, you might not get another chance.

Located across the street from the Creekside Gondola, Nita Lake Lodge has prime access to Whistler Mountain, making it the ideal place to stay if you’re planning on hitting those slopes hard.

Known for being Whistler’s only lakeside resort and spa, if you needed another reason to stay at Nita Lake Lodge, they’re offering a brand new dining experience at one of their two in-house restaurants — The Den.

Situated on the glacier-fed Nita Lake, by the foot of Mt. Sproatt, the Den leans into its surroundings by offering seasonal farm-to-table dishes and artisanal meats and cheese — with their very own garden-grown herbs and greens.

While the menu comes fully loaded with a wide variety of options for people who love meat and seafood, The Den also serves up some innovative plant-based twists on classic dishes.

Their vegan rigatoni bolognese uses a combination of du puy lentils and roasted mushrooms for the meatiness, sunflower ricotta, and includes a sauce of cherry tomatoes, crispy kale, and basil — topped with pinenuts.

If you’re looking to get hooked up with a warm stew for the winter season, they have a cassoulet made with curried local winter squash and jackfruit. This dish also includes chickpeas, kale, portabella lardons, and toasted pumpkin seeds for body. You’re also getting a piece of focaccia to soak up every last bit.

Lastly, for those looking for a vegetarian classic, their truffled mushroom risotto comes with a mix of local mushrooms, pecorino, black truffle, and shaved asparagus.

While there are plenty of meat options in their smokey char broils section, The Den also offers a number of char-broiled vegetable dishes, like romanesco, confit eggplant, winter squash, and local mushrooms — served in a sauce that perfectly pairs with the vegetable.

“It’s always seemed to me that if you were eating out and had any type of dietary restrictions, it must make for a less enjoyable experience, so it’s our goal to make sure someone trying to adhere to a specific diet has offerings available that are as well thought out and intentional as everyone else’s,” Food & Beverage Director Darren Brown tells Daily Hive.

“And plant-based cooking doesn’t have to be a niche cuisine, if it’s done well and there’s some enthusiasm behind it, it should be appealing to everyone.”

To see their full menu, and learn more about how you can book a room for your next Whistler getaway, check out The Den at Nita Lake Lodge’s website.