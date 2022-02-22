Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Beat 94.5 with these FlipNJay mixes

It’s been 20 years since The Beat 94.5 launched on Vancouver airwaves, providing a breath of fresh air with its format of urban music.

Though rebranded and broadcasting as 94.5 Virgin Radio since 2015, local listeners still have fond memories of “Vancouver’s Hit Music Station.” That’s why FlipNJay Records, a record label that honours the under-appreciated and under-acknowledged Canadian hip-hop artists and their music, is pulling out some special mixes from the vault to celebrate.

DJs Flipout and Jay Swing, co-owners of FlipNJay Records, announced today on Instagram that The Beat 94.5fm 20th Anniversary Mix (Pt. 1 and 2) have been released on their Mixcloud.

“February 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of The Beat 94.5fm flipping the switch and broadcasting hip-hop and R&B music to heads on the West Coast. In fact, 20 years ago today (February 22) we held a party at the Commodore Ballroom to celebrate the station officially being ‘On Air.’

“So in honour of the 20th anniversary of The Beat 94.5 FM taking Vancouver radio by storm, we thought that we would dust off a couple of mixes that have been sitting in a sneaker box for the past two decades. These mixes were recorded 20 years ago (pre-serato) and made up the very first hour of our very first show on the station.

“These mixes feature club classics and “Hit Music” from 2022, but most notably they started off a combined 30 plus years for FlipNJay at The Beat.”

Vancouver listeners can still hear Flipout alongside Amy Spencer on Virgin Radio weekdays from 5 to 6 pm during the city’s longest-running live mix show, The 5 O’Clock Traffic Jam.