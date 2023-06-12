SportsSports mediaCanada

The Athletic announces significant layoffs as outlet keeps losing money

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
Jun 12 2023, 6:27 pm
The Athletic announces significant layoffs as outlet keeps losing money
The Athletic

The Athletic is changing the sports media landscape — though not necessarily in the way the founders may have intended.

Today, the outlet underwent major layoffs, axing 20 journalists from their team, which comprises approximately 4% of the outlet’s staff.

Though The Athletic once stated a goal of trying to reach as many markets as possible, writers and editors in the NBA, NHL, and MLB beats were all affected, including Sean Fitz-Gerald and Marc-Antoine Godin, a pair of prominent Canadian journalists based in Toronto and Montreal, respectively.

“There is no perfect formula for determining which teams to cover, but we are committing dedicated beat reporters to the ones that most consistently produce stories that appeal to both large and news-hungry fan bases, as well as leaguewide audiences,” an internal note sent to the staff at The Athletic read, per the Washington Post‘s Ben Strauss.

Further internal memos documented a desire to focus more coverage on Premier League soccer and the NFL, due to the high level of readership those two fanbases bring in, while other staff members are expected to be moved to more general leaguewide roles as opposed to the local beats that once were hailed as the nucleus of The Athletic.

Founded in 2016, the subscription-model outlet was purchased for $550 million by The New York Times in 2022, though it has been losing money ever since, having lost $7.8 million in the most recent quarter, per the Times‘ public filings.

Here are 13 of the layoffs who have announced their departures so far:

Sean Fitz-Gerald, Toronto

Marc-Antoine Godin, Montreal

Bob Kravitz, Indiana

Kelsey Russo, Cleveland

Zach Buchanan, Phoenix

Bob Sturm, Dallas

Bill Shea, Sports business

Jay Morrison, Cincinnati

Rich Hofmann, Philadelphia

Rob Biertempfel, Pittsburgh

Josh Cooper, Los Angeles

Daniel Kaplan, Sports business

Corey Brock, Seattle

