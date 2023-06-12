The Athletic announces significant layoffs as outlet keeps losing money

The Athletic is changing the sports media landscape — though not necessarily in the way the founders may have intended.

Today, the outlet underwent major layoffs, axing 20 journalists from their team, which comprises approximately 4% of the outlet’s staff.

Though The Athletic once stated a goal of trying to reach as many markets as possible, writers and editors in the NBA, NHL, and MLB beats were all affected, including Sean Fitz-Gerald and Marc-Antoine Godin, a pair of prominent Canadian journalists based in Toronto and Montreal, respectively.

“There is no perfect formula for determining which teams to cover, but we are committing dedicated beat reporters to the ones that most consistently produce stories that appeal to both large and news-hungry fan bases, as well as leaguewide audiences,” an internal note sent to the staff at The Athletic read, per the Washington Post‘s Ben Strauss.

Further internal memos documented a desire to focus more coverage on Premier League soccer and the NFL, due to the high level of readership those two fanbases bring in, while other staff members are expected to be moved to more general leaguewide roles as opposed to the local beats that once were hailed as the nucleus of The Athletic.

Founded in 2016, the subscription-model outlet was purchased for $550 million by The New York Times in 2022, though it has been losing money ever since, having lost $7.8 million in the most recent quarter, per the Times‘ public filings.

Here are 13 of the layoffs who have announced their departures so far:

Sean Fitz-Gerald, Toronto

Many smart, talented journalists have been laid off by The Athletic today. And, also, me. It was a wonderful adventure of almost seven years, from being one of the first dozen or so hires the founders made in 2016 all the way up to today. Thank you for reading along. — SeanFitz_Gerald (@SeanFitz_Gerald) June 12, 2023

Marc-Antoine Godin, Montreal

After almost six years, today is my last day at The Athletic. At least I know it’s got nothing to do with the quality of my work. Thanks to the readers and thanks to those who listened to The Athletic Support podcast. It's been a lot of fun. — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) June 12, 2023

Bob Kravitz, Indiana

Welp, some personal news: The Athletic has let me go as part of a small wave of layoffs. But hell, it's been a good run, 41 years-plus of sports journalism, some of it damned good. I'm sad I don't get to walk away on my own terms, but that doesn't often happen. So… -30- — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) June 12, 2023

Kelsey Russo, Cleveland

So, I was also a part of the layoffs today at The Athletic.

Still trying to process it, but I am grateful for the past 4 years covering the Cavs. I worked with some incredibly talented people, and am so grateful I had the chance to work and learn from them. So thank you all. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) June 12, 2023

Zach Buchanan, Phoenix

I am among the cuts today at The Athletic. It sucks. I loved it and am really proud of all the things I got to write. Thank you for reading it. It was the best work of my career. I don't know what's next, but I'm sure it'll be great. If you want to get in touch, my DMs are open. — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) June 12, 2023

Bob Sturm, Dallas

Just been informed that my writing career has hit unrestricted free agency as a June 12th cap casualty. :/ — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) June 12, 2023

Bill Shea, Sports business

I'm part of the wave of The Athletic layoffs today as it shifts its sports coverage priorities. Please continue go support the great newsroom and journalism they do. pic.twitter.com/iKFIXeuMpY — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) June 12, 2023

Jay Morrison, Cincinnati

Sorry to say I am part of the cuts at The Athletic, and today is my last day.

I'm still processing it, so I'm not sure what's next.

But I want it known I loved every minute of this job the last 5 years and will be eternally thankful to have worked with so many incredible people. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) June 12, 2023

Rich Hofmann, Philadelphia

Well, the news is going to get out somehow, so might as well say it here… I was part of the layoffs today at The Athletic. The news came as a surprise and I'm still processing it, but coming close to six full years there, I'd like to think it was a pretty good run. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) June 12, 2023

Rob Biertempfel, Pittsburgh

Being a baseball scribe the past 30 seasons was a heck of a ride. Thanks to The Athletic for six very good years. Feels a bit weird to be part of the free-agent market. OK, let's see … what's next? — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) June 12, 2023

Josh Cooper, Los Angeles

After five years at The Athletic, today is my last day at the company. Grateful for the people I've met, the experiences I've had and what we accomplished … if you want to contact me, details are in my bio — Josh Cooper (@JoshuaCooper) June 12, 2023

Daniel Kaplan, Sports business

Wanted everyone to know that today is my last day at The Athletic, sports business is being eliminated as part of the layoffs today. For the first time in my professional life I am a free agent, open to opportunities inside journalism and out. — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) June 12, 2023

Corey Brock, Seattle

Friends, my position at The Athletic was eliminated today as the company shifts its sports coverage priorities.

Thinking of my colleagues today who met a similar fate. Man, what a run!

It was a pleasure to provide fun and unique stories on the beat.

Thanks for following along! — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) June 12, 2023