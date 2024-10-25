Big news Metro Vancouver, one of the city’s most desirable communities to call home is officially selling — and it even comes with a rare deposit offer.

Tower Six at The Amazing Brentwood is offering a low deposit for a limited time. You can secure your future home now, with just 8% down until October 31, 2024!* The payment structure includes a 5% deposit at purchase and a further 3% deposit after 18 months, with no additional payment required until the project’s completion in 2028.

It’s your chance to live right in the centre of this burgeoning, soon-to-be 28-acre community in Burnaby.

The Amazing design & amenities

Offering luxurious and intuitive interiors, Tower Six showcases 369 gorgeous homes designed with timeless flair and premium finishes thanks to SHAPE Homes, which focuses on modern needs and lifestyles. Interior features include 9-foot ceilings, European cabinetry, Miele appliances, and side-by-side washer and dryer units.

The expansive private amenities include an 18,000-square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, outdoor putting green, social lounge, and even car wash stations.

Prime location



Residents will enjoy a seamless SkyTrain connection on site, with the Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain Station, meaning you can be in downtown Vancouver, Lougheed, or Broadway in less than 20 minutes.

This community also boasts a huge collection of restaurants, shops, and lifestyle options from popular restaurants Earls, Hello Nori, and Tap & Barrel, to retailers like Sephora, Nike, and H&M Home.

Your dream home awaits

From clear and unobstructed views of snow-capped mountains, glistening oceans, and the downtown skyline to its rare and dramatic design and cascading terraces, Tower Six offers what no other boutique condo can in the North Burnaby area.

As this new chapter of The Amazing Brentwood opens, the team is continuing to provide new and unique experiences in Neighbourhood One like seasonal markets, new restaurants, and year-round community events.

Construction is already underway, and with this exclusive time deposit offer*, now is the perfect time to consider Tower Six at The Amazing Brentwood! Contact The Amazing Brentwood’s sales team for more information about Tower Six and explore the possibilities of joining an established and dynamic neighbourhood where the best is yet to come.