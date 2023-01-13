It’s no secret that we are in an environmental and climate crisis.

We know that global temperatures are rising, and global warming is affecting food and water security, and contributing to far more frequent climate and weather extremes. We’re currently using our natural resources at a rate that isn’t sustainable, and far too many communities are without clean water and dying from water-related diseases. We know that a lot needs to be done to tackle the damage humans have wreaked on our environment since colonization, but we might find ourselves asking, how?

In 2015, a set of sustainable development goals was put forth by the United Nations, in collaboration with members of the community, world leaders, and international organizations; goals like decent work and economic growth, good health and well-being, gender equality, and climate action.

One avenue for tackling these goals is through education. With UNESCO as the United Nations’ leading agency for Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), they’re responsible for implementing ESD 2030, which outlines the importance of education as a way to take on sustainable development goals, and equip our young citizens for a lifetime of sustainability. The hope is that through education for sustainability, we can change the devastating and harmful trajectory we are on.

Education for sustainability provides students with the tools to navigate a world that, for so long, has used too much, too often. Teaching, learning, and living sustainable practices will give children the knowledge, tools, and confidence that what we do now can make a difference, and the habits and values we adopt early on can contribute to a sustainable society and environmental climate.

If we are to turn things around and build a future that has practices and beliefs firmly grounded in a sustainable mindset, why not start with our youngest learners?

Young children are forming values and habits that will hopefully stick with them throughout childhood and into adulthood. If we can nurture a sense of compassion and responsibility in our children, for the world and its citizens, we’re planning for the present and the future.

Learning for sustainability shows children that they are capable of making change and engaging in active citizenship, and they will witness firsthand that the habits we practice now do matter, and have a lasting impact on our community and environment.

One school in the Lower Mainland is hoping to do just that. Terra Early Learning is a new early learning centre opening soon in Richmond, B.C., with its curriculum and overall school culture grounded in a foundation of sustainable development.

Bridging Montessori and inquiry-based pedagogies, and incorporating outdoor education and play-based learning into their programs, they boast a progressive and integrated curriculum. With an intentional focus on children’s social-emotional development, health and well-being, and cognitive and physical growth, the school community at Terra hopes to work together with their students and families to contribute to a global community in ways that are engaging, authentic, and experiential.

Terra plans to implement a school-wide approach when it comes to sustainable development practices, from their curriculum and staff, all the way up to operations and company culture. The hope is that through a collaborative relationship with the community, the families, and the educators, sustainability will be at the core of everything they do.

Terra Early Learning plans to offer infant, toddler, and pre-kindergarten programs, with an emphasis on sustainable learning practices across the board. Connie Merai, Director of Operations for Terra Early Learning, shared their school values and school culture, and what sets them apart from other early learning schools in the lower mainland:

“We believe in approaching what we do with integrity, and creating lasting relationships with our families and the wider community. We recognize the importance of adapting, reflecting, and growing together, to help create a sustainable future for our children and generations to come. We want to create a space where everyone’s ideas are heard and valued; an environment built on inclusion, trust, and respect.”

Richmond City Councillor Michael Wolfe, an advocate for sustainability comments that, “Education for sustainability is the method I bring to my life as a father, science teacher, and city councillor. This approach is of high value and importance at this time. I am so proud to know Terra Early Learning is using it to shape the youngest members of our society. Children are tremendous advocates for better behaviours and the graduates of the program will go on to affect change in all aspects of their lives, from home to school to work and play.”

With an intent to engage children in hands-on learning experiences around sustainability, the hope is that students will not only take part in sustainable practices, but adopt a sustainable mindset that they will then carry with them throughout their formative years. If we think of sustainability as the importance of meeting our own needs, while preserving resources for future generations, then what better place to start than in the early years of childhood?

To learn more about Terra Early Learning, click here.