Richmond seafood company facing $40,000 fine for undersized crabs

Richmond’s Tenshi Seafood Limited is in hot water after a routine inspection of its commercial seafood processing plants by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

A visit from fishery officers in January 2023 resulted in a fine of $40,000 after they discovered undersized crabs, something Tenshi Seafood pleaded guilty to possessing in December 2023.

This is a violation of Canada’s Fisheries Act.

“The harvest of undersized crab is the largest threat to the conservation of Dungeness crab stocks, which is a traditional food source for Indigenous communities and core to the livelihood of commercial crab harvesters,” a statement from Fisheries and Oceans Canada reads.

“Dungeness crab is also a significant economic benefit to coastal communities; specifically, the recreational fishery industry and tourism.”

This isn’t the first significant fine for the Metro Vancouver company.

Tenshi Seafood was also fined $75,000 in January 2020 for obstruction.