FoodFood News

Richmond seafood company facing $40,000 fine for undersized crabs

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Feb 21 2024, 7:06 pm
Richmond seafood company facing $40,000 fine for undersized crabs
Fishery officer arm badge with crest ( Fisheries and Oceans Canada) | Presented as evidence in Court (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region)

Richmond’s Tenshi Seafood Limited is in hot water after a routine inspection of its commercial seafood processing plants by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

A visit from fishery officers in January 2023 resulted in a fine of $40,000 after they discovered undersized crabs, something Tenshi Seafood pleaded guilty to possessing in December 2023.

This is a violation of Canada’s Fisheries Act.

“The harvest of undersized crab is the largest threat to the conservation of Dungeness crab stocks, which is a traditional food source for Indigenous communities and core to the livelihood of commercial crab harvesters,” a statement from Fisheries and Oceans Canada reads.

“Dungeness crab is also a significant economic benefit to coastal communities; specifically, the recreational fishery industry and tourism.”

This isn’t the first significant fine for the Metro Vancouver company.

Tenshi Seafood was also fined $75,000 in January 2020 for obstruction.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop