Ready for BC rent increases? Here's your guide to staying ahead

The countdown to many renters having to shell out more monthly is underway; with the new year fast approaching, the BC rent increase for 2024 is bigger than we’ve seen in six years.

The rent increases will affect both tenants’ and landlords’ bottom line, and we know that government documents can be hard to understand, so we asked the Regional Tenancy Branch (RTB) to clear up any confusion tenants may have about next year’s rent increases.

At what rate can landlords raise the rent?

“Presumably, because CPI [consumer price index] inflation would have been significantly higher, they [the provincial government] are trying to mitigate the impact on renters at least to some degree,” says Zuzana Modrovic of the RTB.

Typically, the rent increase is tied to the inflation rate, but for 2024, the provincial government has overridden that and set it at 3.5% to reduce the impact on renters.

“Landlords can only increase the rent once a year and must give tenants three months’ notice. Tenants should be aware of the timing requirements and the approved form of the notice,” says Modrovic.

There is also a calculator you can use to find out how much your rent increase will be for 2024.

What are tenants’ rights when it comes to rental increases?

According to RTB, if the rent increase complies with the Residential Tenancy Act, the tenant must pay it.

“However, suppose the landlord collects an increase that does not comply with the Act. In that case, the tenant can recover the increase,” says Modrovic. Adding that there are currently no specific protections for vulnerable tenants under the Act.

Tenants can only dispute a rental increase if it does not comply with the Act. They can apply for dispute resolution at the RTB.

“If a landlord collects an increase that does not comply with the amount of the increase, the tenant can recover the increase,” says Modrovic.

I got a rental increase notice, and I can’t afford it; what should I do?

We know paying rent in a province as costly as BC isn’t easy, but unfortunately, if the rent increase complies with the Act, the tenant must pay the increased rent starting on the effective date. They can seek legal advice or call the information line if unsure.

“There is no right to dispute a legal annual rent increase,” says Modrovic.

If you don’t pay in full and on time, your landlord could issue a 10-day eviction notice for non-payment of rent.

If a landlord violates the Act, the tenant can apply for dispute resolution at the Residential Tenancy Branch. However, the tenant must still pay the rent that they owe, including any lawfully imposed rent increase.

Why does the annual rent increase exist?

According to the Ministry of Housing, the provincial rental increase started in 2004.

The province limits how much landlords can increase their rent each year, and the housing minister has the final say in the annual increase.

Historically, this is how rent increases have panned out over the last almost 20 years:

2023 3.5%

2022: 1.5%

2021: 0%

2020: 2.6% (before March 18, 2020)

2019: 2.5%

2018: 4.0%

2017: 3.7%

2016: 2.9%

2015: 2.5%

2014: 2.2%

2013: 3.8%

2012: 4.3%

2011: 2.3%

2010: 3.2%

2009: 3.7%

2008: 3.7%

2007: 4.0%

2006: 4.0%

2005: 3.8%

While rent increases can be challenging to navigate, it’s important to know your rights as a tenant and seek support if needed. The government and the Regional Tenancy Branch (RTB) are available to clear up any confusion and provide assistance.

Remember to always communicate with your landlord, and if it comes to it, seek legal advice if needed. With the correct information and support, you can confidently navigate the rental process.