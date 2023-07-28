Over three-quarters of Canadians (76%) feel like they’ll need to work longer than their parents to retire comfortably — but a vast majority (69%) of employed Canadians over the age of 19 say they’d retire now if they could*! It’s safe to say that no matter how much we try to prepare, retirement can kind of feel more like a distant fantasy these days.

While the idea of being able to embrace a laid-back, leisurely lifestyle once we reach our mid-60s might seem out of reach, finding a moment to chill right now shouldn’t.

Sure, the world around us is constantly moving, but with summer finally upon us, we all deserve to chill more. Instead of dreaming about the adventures you’ll have when you retire, or the hobbies you’ll finally pursue, imagine you could do it, right now.

Coors Light is inviting Canadians to enjoy their summer days without having to wait for their golden years by welcoming them to temporary retirement.

Four (4) lucky winners will be given $10,000 to make their summer temporary retirement plans come to life and embrace their moment of chill — yep, a total dream come true.

All you need to do is come up with a plan for how you would like to spend your temporary retirement. Whether you envision long days spent basking in the sun by the beach or want to take off on the vacation of a lifetime, this is a chance to get into that temporary retirement mindset and make it your own.

To learn more and enter, simply head over to the contest website, submit a photo showing the Coors Light team how you’re embracing summer chill, and tell them what you’d do if you had $10,000 to experience temporary retirement.

You must be of legal drinking age to enter. No purchase is necessary and a mathematical skill-testing question applies. The contest ends at midnight on August 7, 2023.

So why wait for retirement to live your best life? Coors Light is giving Canadians the chance to embrace “temporary retirement” this summer in a big way.

We’re rooting for you. Good luck!

*According to a recent survey of 1,017 randomly selected Canadian Maru Voice Canada online adult panellists aged 19+ and unretired, were surveyed from June 22, 2023 to June 23, 2023.