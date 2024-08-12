Canadian business owners work hard and push forward with passion, purpose, and determination. From building communities to helping our local economies flourish, they deserve to be recognized and celebrated for their impact. That’s why the TELUS Business #StandWithOwners contest is back for the fifth consecutive year, to celebrate and reward business owners making a meaningful impact in their communities.

If this sounds like you, you can apply for the contest right now!

TELUS Business is looking for applicants with a proven track record of growth and support in the economy to show what makes their business unique and how technology and innovation have helped them grow. Visit telus.com/StandWithOwners to apply, the application deadline is Sept. 4, 2024.

Prizing

Five (5) grand prize winners will be awarded over $200,000 worth of funding, advertising, national recognition, and technology. Fifteen (15) finalists will be awarded $20,000 in funding and technology.

That’s a combined total of over $1 million in prizes for the 2024 #StandWithOwners contest — the largest in the contest’s history!

If you’re unsure where to start your application, don’t fret. We’ve spoken with past #StandWithOwners contest winners to get their advice and put together a list of tips that’ll make sure the process is easy. Take note!

Start from the very beginning

For your #StandWithOwners contest application, you’ll want to showcase just how far you and your business have come and the challenges you’ve overcome. That’s why Maya Kotecha and Carly Shuler, owners of Hoot Reading, suggest showing off all your successes.

“We really encourage you to take a look at all your accomplishments and put them in, it’s only going to make you stand out more,” says the duo.”Tap into your support network, find your biggest cheerleaders, you don’t need to do it alone.”

Don’t skip any details

You’ve come a long way since day one, and TELUS Business wants to know how that was possible. You’ll want to share everything — the good and the bad — and how you’ve overcome it all.

“If you want your application to shine, make sure you go in-depth about your business, your success and your failures, how they’ve changed you, and why you’re making a better world,” says Ameen and Surria Fadel, owners of Cedar Valley.

Be yourself

One of the most important tips is to just be yourself! You’re the reason why your business is thriving, and that uniqueness is exactly what TELUS Business wants to see. Don’t be afraid to show your true colours and put it all out there.

“My best advice to anybody applying right now is to be as genuine as you can in your application; don’t try to fit a framework or make yourself sound like something you think others will want to hear. Just be true to yourself and talk about your ‘why’, why did you start your business, and why should TELUS pick you,” says Carlyn Loncaric, owner of VodaSafe.

This same thinking is shared by AquaVerti Farms Inc. owner Georges Aczam, who encourages applicants to be genuine and upfront.

“You started a business because you believe in what you’re doing; show it, communicate it, say why you started it, and be authentic. It will show in your application, and you’ll maximize your chances of winning,” he shares.

Apply today

You’ve got this! TELUS Business is dedicated to recognizing business owners like yourself, and you don’t want to miss this opportunity to share your voice and journey.

The benefit of the #StandWithOwners contest is enormous. It’s not only about financial support but also expert mentorship, brand visibility, and bespoke marketing strategies to help you scale up and continue positive growth.

Thanks to the contest, previous winners Rachelle Séguin and Andrea Gomez, owners of Omy Laboratoires, were able to significantly boost their brand and operations.

“We got the chance to have a national brand campaign, went to Vancouver, and met some other incredible owners,” they tell Daily Hive. “We also invested the funding into research and development to create new skincare tested by dermatologists to support further national growth.”

Ready to take your business to the next level? Head on over to the TELUS Business #StandWithOwners contest page to read the rules, submit your application, and be rewarded for all your hard work and dedication. Fingers crossed!