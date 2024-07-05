Say goodbye to cable: Why PureFibre internet is actually your perfect match

If you’re sitting at home waiting for this article to load, we think it’s time to break up with your cable internet provider.

Sure, they charmed you with a tempting deal, but when the honeymoon ended, things really slowed down, and you discovered your connection wasn’t as strong as you thought. Instead of settling, why not explore better options that offer the speed and reliability you need?

You might be thinking all internet is the same, but we’re here to tell you that the grass is greener with TELUS PureFibre. Here are just a couple of reasons why fibre internet will sweep you off your feet… plus a special sign-up offer, but more on that later.

Reliable and fast internet you can count on

No more sitting around waiting for your internet to deliver on its promises. Fibre internet isn’t the moody partner you’re used to, who blows hot one minute and cold the next, leaving you hanging or making you guess what went wrong.

Thanks to the fibre-optic cables transmitting information as pulses of light, you’ll get data up to nine times faster than traditional cable internet.

Giving you the best online experiences, fibre internet lets you enjoy crystal-clear video calls, smooth streaming, and high frame-rate online gaming sessions without interruptions. So say goodbye to slow connections and hello to lightning-fast download/upload speeds.

Internet that’s in it for the long-haul

Introducing your cable internet to friends and family can be nerve-wracking, but TELUS PureFibre’s cutting-edge fibre-optic technology makes a great first impression.

Fibre-optic strands may be thinner than human hair, but it’s incredibly durable, weather-resistant, and won’t degrade or corrode over time. They also maintain top performance under extreme temperatures and heavy rainfall.

Fibre internet supports you through thick and thin, whether you’re connecting to new career aspirations, educational goals, personal health and well-being options, or entertainment choices. It’s also not jealous of the time you spend with other friends and family, rather, fibre actually makes it easier for you to stay in touch with your loved ones.

Consistent and reliable, the more time you spend with your new internet boo, the more your loved ones will see how well it treats you.

It won’t drain your energy

We love a socially conscious bae, and fibre internet is just that.

Using fibre-optic cables reduces your carbon footprint by being up to 85% more energy-efficient than copper, and they’re made from one of the most abundant elements on the planet, silicon dioxide — typically found in rocks, sand, and water.

TELUS also regularly recycles and repurposes the copper wiring to reduce the need to mine new resources, making sure your ex has a good home after you dump them — with each ton of copper recycled displacing 2.8 tons of CO2.

Your friends will love PureFibre

Gone will be the days where your friends and family talk behind your back about your poor internet because PureFibre from TELUS has an exceptionally high customer satisfaction rate.

Fibre-optic technology requires fewer repairs and interruptions compared to that old copper network, meaning it just “gets you,” with minimal maintenance and upkeep.

It also respects your ability to make decisions for yourself, offering easy self-install and self-serve options when it comes to your plan. With over 90% of eligible users making the switch, you know this internet is the one for you.

Swipe right on affordable internet

Tired of feeling like you’re putting in more time, money, and effort than your internet is? TELUS PureFibre more than pulls its own weight.

It’s made of some of the most advanced fibre-optic technology and delivers amazing quality to reduce latency and improve connectivity.

You might be tempted to think it’s out of your league, but don’t sell yourself short! Your friends know you’re a real catch, and thanks to your besties at TELUS, you can even snag this Internet 75 offer from $60 a month, for a limited time.

So cut the cord on your bad internet relationship and swipe right on PureFibre from TELUS! See how TELUS’ PureFibre can help improve your life online — both in and out of love.

Daily Hive may earn a small commission from things you buy through our links, at no additional cost to you.