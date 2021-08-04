TELUS invests $132M for 5G infrastructure in Vancouver

TELUS recently announced a $132 million investment in Vancouver this year as part of a $13 billion investment in British Columbia infrastructure and operations through 2024.

According to a statement from the communications technology company, the investments are to support the province during the pandemic and in the following economic recovery.

“TELUS is proud to make this generational investment in Vancouver, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS in a release.

“Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping our citizens and communities connected and productive through our globally leading wireless network, underpinned by our award-winning TELUS PureFibre infrastructure that provides the backbone for our 5G-enabled world.”

TELUS’ extensive investments in Vancouver include bringing their 5G network speeds to the city using their current spectrum holdings. By the end of 2021, they will have connected 187 communities, as well as 119 First Nations communities and 335 Indigenous lands across British Columbia to 5G.

The company is also building new wireless infrastructure, and connecting more households and businesses to the gigabit-enabled TELUS PureFibre network, Western Canada’s largest fibre-to-the-premise network.

“Across British Columbia, the ongoing expansion of our broadband networks, ubiquitously deployed, are bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity,” added Entwistle.

“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more British Columbians with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access entertainment and transact safely and effectively from their homes.”

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart applauded TELUS’ investments in the city.

“As North America’s leader in high-tech job growth, this investment is critical to maintaining Vancouver’s place as a global hub for innovation and ideas,” said Stewart in a release. “But I’m excited about this for more than just the economic impacts.

“Covid-19 has shown us all just how critical it is to maintain strong connections with the people we love, even when we can’t be face to face, and thanks to this news more of us will be able to connect in more ways than ever before.”

TELUS bringing 5G to the City of North Vancouver with a $30 million investment earmarked for the municipality.

The company is also helping small businesses through its second national #StandWithOwners initiative. TELUS is committing $1 million to support small business owners with funding, localized advertising, and mentorship as they move forward during the pandemic. Businesses can apply by visiting telus.com/standwithowners.