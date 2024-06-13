If you or someone you know is a Canadian business owner, there’s an exciting opportunity to win funding, advertising, technology, and more.

TELUS Business is back for the fifth consecutive year with its #StandWithOwners contest, which aims to celebrate small businesses that are making a meaningful impact on their local economies and communities while using technology to innovate and grow.

What’s TELUS looking for in a winner?

TELUS is looking for applicants to demonstrate what makes their business unique, their use of technology to drive innovation, and their proven track record of growth. Additionally, applicants will be asked to show how the success of their business has made a meaningful impact on their local economies and communities.

Five (5) grand prize winners will be awarded $200,000 in funding, advertising, national recognition, and technology. Fifteen (15) finalists will be awarded a $20,000 prize pack that includes funding and technology. That’s a combined total of over $1 million in prizes for the 2024 #StandWithOwners contest — the largest prize in the contest’s history!

“[Small business owners] are determined to succeed and create a better future for themselves and their families, employees, customers, and communities,” says Roi Ross, SVP & President of Small and Medium Businesses. “Their unwavering belief that it’s worth the risk to continually grow and innovate deserves to be celebrated.”

Joining good company

Last year’s grand prize winners were AquaVerti Farms Inc., Cedar Valley, Omy Laboratories, Hoot Reading, and VodaSafe.

One of the 2023 winners, Georges Aczam of AquaVerti Farms Inc., explained how winning allowed his business to automate processes quicker and gain brand recognition across Canada, while giving him an extra dose of confidence in the process.

“On a personal level, walking down the street and seeing our ads that TELUS funded was an unforgettable experience. Being a business owner requires perseverance and you constantly doubt yourself, but winning the #StandWithOwners contest gave a validation and boost to keep moving forward, not just for me but for our whole team.”

Interested? Enter the #StandWithOwners contest today

TELUS doesn’t just believe in the potential of small business owners — they invest in it by offering financial support, expert mentorship, brand visibility, and customized marketing strategies to build and fuel the growth of game-changing businesses.

Does that sound like your business? Applications for TELUS’ #StandWithOwners contest are open now until Wednesday, September 4, so read the full contest details here and enter today!