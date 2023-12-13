LG Canada has the holidays covered with these innovative gifts

The holidays are right around the corner, and if you want to wow someone special, there’s no better time to give the gift of technology.

LG Canada has you covered with innovative tech gifts for everyone on your list. The 2023 LG Holiday Look Book is full of the latest products that embody its mission to deliver innovation for a better life.

For the professional

Are you shopping for someone who has mastered the art of work/life balance? Or maybe you’re the one who’s always on the go.

The LG gram Style is a great companion. It’s an elegant yet practical laptop with an ultra-lightweight design and long battery life that works just as hard as its owner. The laptop also has an iridescent finish that makes each of the available colour options move and change depending on the light and angle.

Or, give a gift unlike anything they’ve seen before with the LG StanbyME Rollable Smart Touch Screen.

This innovative, wireless touch screen rolls from room to room and rotates to fit the user’s needs. The battery life lasts up to three hours on a single charge, so whether the lucky giftee is watching a movie, following an Anna Olson recipe in the kitchen, or participating in an online fitness class, the LG StanbyME is about to become their new personal sidekick.

For the gamer

If you really want to kick things up a notch, check out the LG 45-inch UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor. Perfect for the gamer on your list, this monitor is equipped with LG’s innovative OLED self-lit pixel technology, with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a WQHD resolution screen. It also has a refresh rate of 240Hz and 0.03ms response time. Simply put, that’s one fast viewing system!

And did you know there’s such a thing as a bendable TV? Well, there is now. The LG OLED Flex is the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, boasting 20 different curve options for a personalized viewing experience.

For the home

Sometimes the best gifts are the practical ones, and LG has a product that’s both stylish and innovative, ensuring holiday linens and outfits are fresh and ready to go.

The LG Styler® Steam Closet sanitizes, dries, and refreshes hard-to-wash fabrics and household items with the gentle power of steam. This means that you can quickly dry delicates, restore creases, and freshen up bedding, hockey gear, stuffed animals, and even holiday stockings. With a full-length mirror finish, it has a sleek design that looks good in almost any room.

Or, if you’re looking for something that makes holiday cleaning easier and more convenient, the LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ vacuum has got you covered.

With two rechargeable batteries that provide up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, this vacuum — which also converts into a hand-held — tackles cleaning jobs with ease, and automatically empties the dust bin every time it’s placed on the charging dock. After all, there’s no present quite like the gift of a tidy home.

LG Electronics Canada has no shortage of inspiration for your gift list, so be sure to check out the 2023 LG Holiday Look Book for more wow-worthy gifts.