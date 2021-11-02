This Vancouver tech company has a bunch hiring opportunities right now

We all love payday. There’s a universal sense of joy in those couple of days each month when all your hard work materializes in the form of extra numbers in your bank account.

Vancouver tech company, Push Operations, is in the business of working with local businesses to make sure people get paid on time, you might have heard of them.

Working with some of the biggest restaurants around — Earls, Tacofino, and Hawksworth, just to name a few — the company provides an all-in-one solution for employee management that includes scheduling, time tracking, HR, and payroll processing.

Throughout the pandemic, Push experienced unexpected growth as it expanded its reach from dine-in restaurants to fast-food chains; landing several large franchisee accounts including Tim Hortons and A&W.

Other unexpected, yet exciting, growth has involved expansion into the cannabis market, helping dispensary owners with people management solutions. The cannabis wing of the business has since grown so quickly that Push created the subsidiary brand KayaPush, to better serve the market.

As the burgeoning company continues to expand its operations — automating tedious payroll calculations and other administrative tasks with the ever-present goal of helping one million business owners do what they love — they’re currently recruiting for a number of new roles.

Having recently doubled their team size in the last quarter alone, they’re now on the lookout for more talented and driven professionals to join the ranks of their fast-growing company.

Engineering experts who revel in taking on a wide range of technical challenges are needed to fill the openings for the senior full-stack software engineer and front-end software engineer positions. Here, an experienced software engineer’s day-to-day would involve architecting, building, and testing Push Operations’ suite of customer-facing products.

As the company continues to grow into new markets and into the US, they are looking for a sales development representatives manager who is excited about exploring new prospect opportunities in new geographic regions.

The company’s customer success team, which is keen on providing world-class customer experiences, is also in need of an account manager who can help them continue to grow and harness expertise over their line of products, and an implementation specialist to help clients onboard and learn about the solutions.

Whatever the position might be, the company prides itself on cultivating an exuberant work environment with team prizes for hitting company goals, weekly shout outs to those recognizing the core values, company events, and games. All to say, it’s not unusual for the ping pong table to double as a meeting room.

Their motto “have fun and love what you do,” radiates in everything they do. As such, the company goes to lengths to ensure that its people are aligned with the kind of work they love and that they have the support to achieve both professional and personal goals.

For instance, when one of Push Operations’ data entry specialists expressed an interest in moving into a developer position, the company’s founders facilitated the career change by supporting the full scope of education required for him to acquire the skills needed and then hiring him as a developer at the company.

The company also recently implemented a work remote policy, which means employees can work from the comfort of home — sweatpants, pets, and all — at their leisure.

Other employee perks include an annual retreat, whereby all departments head to an off-site location to take part in team-building and some healthy competition.

Quarterly activities and team lunches are also all about mixing work with fun — you can even catch a glimpse of it for yourself in the video below.

To learn more about joining the team at Push Operations or to apply for a position, you can go to pushoperations.com/careers.