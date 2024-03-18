Team Canada unveil new future-inspired soccer kits

Nike dropped the new Canada Soccer 2024 National Team kits on Monday, setting the stage for an exciting summer of football.

Both the home and away kits, themed ‘Inspired by Tomorrow,’ blend futuristic design with nods to Canada’s soccer heritage, including a classic Canada wordmark inside the collar.

A NEW ERA – INSPIRED BY TOMORROW Our Away Kit 🚨 ➡️ Heritage CANADA wordmark inside collar🍁

➡️ 13 stripes representing our provinces and territories🇨🇦

➡️ Street-style swoosh ✔️

➡️ DRI-FIT ADV Technology 🧬#CANMNT #CANWNT pic.twitter.com/RxLM0z4U9L — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 18, 2024

Catch the debut of these kits on March 23, as Canada’s Men’s National Team takes on Trinidad & Tobago in a CONCACAF Nations League play-In match, vying for a spot in the 2024 Copa América. Meanwhile, the Women’s National Team will flaunt the new kits during the SheBelieves Cup matches on April 6 and 9 in the United States.