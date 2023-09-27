Metro Vancouver teacher who played video showing sex and suicide disciplined

A Coquitlam teacher has been disciplined for showing a video depicting sex and suicide to her Grade 2 and 3 class last year.

Amira Mounir Abraham played the video she found on the internet for her class on May 9, 2022, while she sat at her desk to do some grading, according to discipline documents posted online this week.

Abraham hadn’t seen the nine-minute video before and didn’t know its contents in advance, but officials with BC’s teacher regulation branch said she didn’t act to stop the video once the age-inappropriate material came on screen.

The short film was titled Life is Beautiful.

The district issued a letter of discipline within weeks of the incident and has now been assigned to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment. Abraham had also been disciplined once before for failing to adequately supervise a kindergarten/Grade 1 class, which factored into the decision.