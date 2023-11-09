Every community has its own set of local heroes, who act in selfless ways to uplift those around them. Though they likely never ask to be recognized for their hard work, everyone doing good deserves a little gratitude, don’t you think?

In honour of World Gratitude Day this year, TD Bank Group (TD) is recognizing and celebrating some of its customers through its annual #TDThanksYou initiative, which is centred on expressing gratitude to some amazing customers who are helping to make a difference in their communities.

Each year, World Gratitude Day offers us a chance to reflect on what we’re most grateful for and reminds us of the importance of expressing thanks and appreciation. At the top of the list of things that TD is grateful for are customers, colleagues, and the communities they serve.

“We believe that gratitude is the appreciation of what is meaningful to you. When you express gratitude, you’re giving thanks to those who are having a positive impact on others. Gratitude has the power to inspire change, increase reciprocity and foster the idea of community,” says TD Bank Group CMO Tyrrell Schmidt.

As the “bank that thanks,” TD knows first-hand that spreading gratitude is an enriching experience and is proud to celebrate the community efforts of some of their amazing customers with unique and personalized surprises.

With the spirit of gratitude on our minds, we’re shining a spotlight on some of this year’s #TDThanksYou honourees.

Meet Tim

Tim Young of Brechin, Ontario, has spent much of his retirement volunteering at the local Orillia food centre, The Sharing Place, after seeing the growing need in his community. At the food centre, you’ll see Tim stocking shelves, sorting food, and greeting visitors with a smile on his face.

“We all know today’s food costs, gas prices, rent increases and the overall cost of living has driven food insecurity to the max so I thought volunteering my time was the best way to help out,” says Tim.

After years of experience working as a shoe store operator, Tim uses his organizational skills to help manage food centre inventories and keep things in order. His unwavering passion and commitment to his community are some of the reasons why Tim’s being recognized by TD.

To say thank you to Tim, TD has recognized his valuable work by donating a truckload of food and personal essentials, plus a $5,000 donation, to The Sharing Place.

Meet Elder Doreen

Another TD customer recognized through the 2023 #TDThanksYou initiative is Elder Doreen Spence, an Elder from Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Northern Alberta. Doreen is an Indigenous rights activist who has dedicated her life to the betterment of those around her.

As one of the first licensed Indigenous nurses in Canada, Doreen noticed gaps in the treatment of members in the Indigenous community, with respect to their healing traditions and methodologies.

Throughout her life, Doreen has worked tirelessly to make Indigenous culture and lifestyles more accessible and understood to the public. She never hesitates to help anyone who asks, and she’ll teach anybody who wants to learn more about her culture.

“My grandparents were amazing people who had great insight. The human rights aspect came about through my lived experience and that is where my Mom and Dad were the greatest influence. I attended Indian Day School and never wanted another child to experience what I lived through,” says Doreen.

TD understands the importance of Doreen’s many years of dedication, seeking to not only highlight her life’s contributions but uplift them as well by sharing her story and recognizing her with a gift. In honour of Doreen’s lifelong commitment and to say thank you, the #TDThanksYou campaign will plant 1,000 trees native to the Calgary and Foothills area in her name.

As well, Doreen will receive a handmade bench built by a craftsperson from the Indigenous community — with an inscribed plaque that reads “Always come from a place of loving kindness,” which is a quote of Doreen’s.

It’s people like Tim and Doreen who are changing our communities for the better and inspiring change — something that TD has continued to honour through the #TDThanksYou campaign.

A little bit of gratitude can go a long way, and TD is proud to recognize their customers who do some amazing charitable work and demonstrate dedication to helping improve the lives of those around them.

Tim and Doreen are just two of five TD customers recognized through the annual #TDThanksYou initiative this year, as the bank extends its gratitude for their tireless community efforts.

To learn more about this year’s recipients, head over to the TDStories site to explore all the #TDThanksYou honourees.