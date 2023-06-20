EventsNewsConcerts

Taylor Swift's Seattle concerts have $3,000+ nosebleeds for sale

Jun 20 2023, 10:27 pm
It’s a dark day for Canadian Taylor Swift fans who have been completely left out of the latest Eras Tour date announcements. But if you were hoping to quickly pop over the border to see her in Seattle this summer, you better break the piggy bank.

Per StubHub, pairs of tickets for concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field for the Eras Tour are commanding thousands of dollars each.

Swift is set to play two shows in Seattle, on Saturday, July 22 and on Sunday, July 23. And while a limited number of tickets are on sale via reselling markets, they are unfathomably expensive.

Still, now that Swift appears to have no plans to include Canada on her Eras Tour, Canadian fans can either go without or pay up.

According to StubHub, a pair of floor seats will set you back anywhere from $3,500 to $20,000 each. But for Taylor Swift fans who have to pay rent this summer and are looking for the cheapest ticket into the stadium, you’re looking at paying about $1,810 to $3,500 each.

When tickets for the Eras Tour first hit the market, they sold out before they even went on sale to the general public. Any tickets that are left now are only available by purchasing through a reseller.

And that could create some desperate situations, especially for fans who were hoping for Canadian Eras Tour dates to be announced.

Would you pay more than $3,000 a ticket to see your favourite star?

