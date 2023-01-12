Tanner Pearson out for rest of season for Canucks

After a setback in his recovery from a hand injury, Tanner Pearson will not be returning to the Vancouver Canucks anytime soon.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Tanner Pearson underwent a second hand surgery yesterday after a setback in his recovery, and he will miss the remainder of the 2022.23 season,” the Canucks tweeted on Thursday morning.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Tanner Pearson underwent a second hand surgery yesterday after a setback in his recovery, and he will miss the remainder of the 2022.23 season. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2023

Pearson had a goal and four assists in 14 games for the Canucks this season, playing an average of 13:30 per night. He has been out since November 9, with his original timeline set at four to six weeks after suffering the broken hand injury in a 5-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens.

Per the Canucks, Pearson had previously undergone a different hand surgery the day after the first incident.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that F Tanner Pearson underwent successful hand surgery and will be out 4-6 weeks. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 11, 2022

Since the injury had occurred, Pearson had still been skating, occasionally taking part in practice with the team on occasion, but had yet to return to full action.

Pearson is in the second year of a three-year contract with Vancouver, with a cap hit of $3.25 million per season, signed back in April 2021. A 2014 Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, he was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to Vancouver in exchange for Erik Gudbranson in February 2019.