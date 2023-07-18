T-Bay Bistro: Our favourite new low-key spot for Lanzhou noodles

Earlier this spring, a new, family-owned spot opened up in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood specializing in Lanzhou noodles and other hand-made Chinese dishes.

T-Bay Bistro has taken over the 8638 Granville Street address, which was formerly occupied by Cafe Mai-Mai, and offers some seriously incredible dishes in a low-key, casual environment.

We had the chance to try the food in-person and let us just say this: the place may be under the radar now, but it’s so good we wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a bustling hot spot very soon.

Tucked in a small strip mall in South Granville, T-Bay Bistro is run by chef Zuo Xiaofei, who got his footing in Winnipeg with two successful restaurants before moving his business (and his family) over here to Vancouver.



In addition to working as a pastry chef following his culinary education at Red River College Pastry School, Xiaofei later trained in China, his native country, to learn the art of hand-pulled noodles.

His Winnipeg restaurant, called Dancing Noodle, became extremely popular with the locals – so much so that he was spending long days working noodle dough into perfect strands. This continuous strain eventually led to a knee injury and Xiaofei decided to switch to using a machine to pull the noodles instead.



During our visit, we had to try the restaurant’s most popular – and arguably its best – dish: the Lanzhou Beef Noodle soup.

Made with a whopping 40 different herbs and spices – sourced from both grocery and Traditional Chinese medicine suppliers – the dish features an incredibly nuanced, healthful broth alongside thin slices of beef, fresh cilantro, and, of course, perfect noodles.

T-Bay Bistro has a few other noodle options, too, including Dandan Noodles, Spicy Beef Noodle, Noodles with Chicken Leg in Soy Sauce, and more, all more-than-worthy of a try.

As for its sides and other non-noodle options, guests will find snackable things like Crispy Fried Chicken, Steamed Rice platters with BBQ Pork, and Spicy Dumplings.

T-Bay Bistro also offers a selection of bubble tea, from original milk bubble tea to fruity options like mango, lychee, and peach – a really nice sweet option to finish things off.

For now, it’s just Xiaofei and his parents working both front- and back-of-house, meaning it’s a small but entirely family-run operation. And despite T-Bay Bistro’s recent opening, it already has regulars.

During our visit, Xiaofei pointed out a guest who had started coming every day and mentioned that someone had already ordered from the restaurant more than 20 times over UberEats.

It’s a sign not only that Xiaofei‘s hard work and culinary prowess really do come through in the food, but that the community has already welcomed this place with open arms.

You’ll find T-Bay Bistro open every day except Wednesday from 11 am to 11 pm.

T-Bay Bistro

Address: 8638 Granville Street, Vancouver