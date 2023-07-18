FoodRestaurants & BarsBest ofHidden Gems

T-Bay Bistro: Our favourite new low-key spot for Lanzhou noodles

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Jul 18 2023, 6:00 pm
T-Bay Bistro: Our favourite new low-key spot for Lanzhou noodles
Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

Earlier this spring, a new, family-owned spot opened up in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood specializing in Lanzhou noodles and other hand-made Chinese dishes.

T-Bay Bistro has taken over the 8638 Granville Street address, which was formerly occupied by Cafe Mai-Mai, and offers some seriously incredible dishes in a low-key, casual environment.

We had the chance to try the food in-person and let us just say this: the place may be under the radar now, but it’s so good we wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a bustling hot spot very soon.

t-bay bistro

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

Tucked in a small strip mall in South Granville, T-Bay Bistro is run by chef Zuo Xiaofei, who got his footing in Winnipeg with two successful restaurants before moving his business (and his family) over here to Vancouver.

t-bay bistro

Zuo Xiaofei | Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

In addition to working as a pastry chef following his culinary education at Red River College Pastry School, Xiaofei later trained in China, his native country, to learn the art of hand-pulled noodles.

His Winnipeg restaurant, called Dancing Noodle, became extremely popular with the locals – so much so that he was spending long days working noodle dough into perfect strands. This continuous strain eventually led to a knee injury and Xiaofei decided to switch to using a machine to pull the noodles instead.

During our visit, we had to try the restaurant’s most popular – and arguably its best – dish: the Lanzhou Beef Noodle soup.

t-bay bistro

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

Made with a whopping 40 different herbs and spices – sourced from both grocery and Traditional Chinese medicine suppliers – the dish features an incredibly nuanced, healthful broth alongside thin slices of beef, fresh cilantro, and, of course, perfect noodles.

T-Bay Bistro has a few other noodle options, too, including Dandan Noodles, Spicy Beef Noodle, Noodles with Chicken Leg in Soy Sauce, and more, all more-than-worthy of a try.

As for its sides and other non-noodle options, guests will find snackable things like Crispy Fried Chicken, Steamed Rice platters with BBQ Pork, and Spicy Dumplings.

t-bay bistro

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

T-Bay Bistro also offers a selection of bubble tea, from original milk bubble tea to fruity options like mango, lychee, and peach – a really nice sweet option to finish things off.

For now, it’s just Xiaofei and his parents working both front- and back-of-house, meaning it’s a small but entirely family-run operation. And despite T-Bay Bistro’s recent opening, it already has regulars.

During our visit, Xiaofei pointed out a guest who had started coming every day and mentioned that someone had already ordered from the restaurant more than 20 times over UberEats.

It’s a sign not only that Xiaofei‘s hard work and culinary prowess really do come through in the food, but that the community has already welcomed this place with open arms.

t-bay bistro

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

You’ll find T-Bay Bistro open every day except Wednesday from 11 am to 11 pm.

T-Bay Bistro

Address: 8638 Granville Street, Vancouver

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Best of
+ Hidden Gems
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.