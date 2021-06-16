Low cost carrier Swoop adding new flight destinations this winter

Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop, has added three new US sun destinations to its flight network.

Non-stop flights to San Diego, St. Pete-Clearwater, and Orlando Sanford are slated to begin this winter.

Swoop’s new additions come as the airline prepares to celebrate its third anniversary of flying the skies. Since introducing the budget carrier air travel mode to Canada in June 2018, the airline has served three million travellers.

Swoop says it continues to see demand as provincial vaccinations and phased reopening pans progress across the country.

“Swoop is celebrating three years of bringing ultra-low fares to Canadians, and we are thrilled to continue expanding on our success with the introduction of San Diego, Orlando Sanford and St. Pete-Clearwater to our network,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop. “We are pleased to be providing our travellers looking to explore the US this winter with even more choice and affordable options.”

Here are some additional details about each of Swoop’s new sun destinations.

Swooping into Central Florida

The non-stop service to Orlando Sanford International Airport will be available from Toronto beginning October 9, from Hamilton beginning November 1, and from Edmonton beginning November 5.

“We are very pleased Swoop selected Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) to access the Orlando market,” said Tom Nolan, President & CEO, Sanford Airport Authority. “In addition to the great service Swoop provides passengers, our new major terminal improvements will be greatly appreciated by all Canadian visitors and local residents that seek a convenient and comfortable airport experience travelling between Central Florida and multiple cities in beautiful Canada.”

Non-stop service to San Diego

Travellers from Edmonton looking to explore the sandy beaches of San Diego can find direct flights beginning October 31.

Say hello to sunny St. Pete-Clearwater

With non-stop flights and its proximity to Tampa Bay, Swoop’s service to sunny St. Pete-Clearwater will begin on November 5 from Toronto and on November 9 from Hamilton.