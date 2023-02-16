Swiss league launches investigation into ex-Canucks coach Marc Crawford

An independent investigation into current ZSC Lions and former Vancouver Canucks coach Marc Crawford for use of homophobic remarks against a referee has been launched by the National League, Switzerland’s top men’s hockey circuit.

Crawford’s comments came in the final seconds of a 3-2 loss for ZSC to ECH Biel. He was petitioning official Mikko Kaukokari for more time to be added to the clock in the late stages of the game, according to Swiss outlet Blick.

“I actually saw this. Marc Crawford crossed a red line with these discriminatory remarks,” National League Director Denis Vaucher told Blick, according to Google Translate. “In the heat of the moment, you can say ‘fuck’ or other words of the style, but when you personally attack the referee as is the case here, it’s more than trash talk.

“The case is now in the hands of the single judge who will determine whether he broke the rules or not.”

Beim Spiel der @zsclions gegen den EHC Biel platzt ZSC-Trainer Marc Crawford kurz vor Schluss der Kragen. Er fordert lautstark eine Überprüfung der verbleibenden Zeit auf der Uhr.

Die Fluchtirade hat nun eine Untersuchung des Einzelrichters zur Folge. pic.twitter.com/G6peYDjkqA — MySports (@MySports_CH) February 16, 2023

Crawford is 24th in NHL history with 556 wins as a coach, including 246 with the Vancouver Canucks from 1998-2006. He also served as coach of the Colorado Avalanche, leading them to the Stanley Cup in 1996, and guided the Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and Ottawa Senators.

The 62-year-old returned to ZSC’s bench this season. He had previously spent four years as their coach from 2012-16.

ZSC is third in the National League standings with a 21-16-5-4 record for 77 points.