Swings at popular Vancouver playground vandalized (PHOTOS)

Several swings at a popular Vancouver playground were vandalized over the weekend, and it appears whoever was responsible had planned ahead.

The thick metal chains for swings at the Kitsilano playground, just a few metres away from the beach, were cut. In some cases, a Park Board spokesperson said several swings were completely removed.

“Park Board crews have been on site to review and repair the swings, where possible, although some of the swing belts and chains have been damaged beyond repair and will need to be replaced,” an email statement to Daily Hive reads.

A resident shared photos of the incident on Facebook, saying that they discovered the damage on Saturday and reported it to officials.

She said she suspected a bolt cutter was used to slice through the metal.

On Monday, the damaged swing sets had been completely removed and caution tape was placed around the poles.

In addition to the swings, the Vancouver Park Board says the Tiger Dam at Kitsilano Pool was significantly damaged.

“The Tiger Dam was installed on January 20 as an additional measure to protect the pool’s mechanical room and offer increased flood protection to this much-loved site,” the spokesperson added.

The Tiger Dam has since been emptied and removed by park board staff.

It’s currently unclear if the feature will need to be replaced or simply repaired.

The park board added, “The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is extremely disheartened by these senseless acts of vandalism and strongly condemns this behaviour.”

Staff has since reported this incident to the VPD.