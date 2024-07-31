Earning a spot at the Olympics is probably harder than many of us can imagine. But as it turns out, getting kicked out is pretty easy.

That’s the case for Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira, who was recently expelled from the Paris 2024 Olympics for breaking the rules.

According to a statement from the Brazilian Olympic Committee (BOC), the 22-year-old, who was set to compete in the 4×100 meters freestyle relay, left the athletes’ village without permission on July 26 to spend time with her boyfriend and teammate, Gabriel Santos.

This unauthorized outing happened just before her scheduled race on July 27, in which she placed seventh, ultimately leading to her dismissal from the Games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Vieira (@_anavieeiraa)

In an interview with The Daily Guardian, Gustavo Otsuka, head of Brazil’s swimming team, revealed that Vieira’s aggression towards being reprimanded is what ultimately led to her being sent home.

“We’re here to represent Brazil and the taxpayers who support us. This behaviour is completely inappropriate. She disregarded the rules and contested a technical decision aggressively, which led to her dismissal,” Otsuka stated.

As for Santos, he reportedly apologized and was only issued a warning for sneaking out.

Since leaving Paris, Vieira says she has not been able to contact the BOC.

“My things are there [in the Olympic Village], I went to the airport in shorts,” Vieira said, according to The Daily Mail. “I am helpless, I have had no access to anything, I have not been able to speak to anyone. They told me to contact the BOC channels. But how am I going to get in touch?”

Now, Vieira, who also represented Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, intends to take legal action.

“I have already filed a complaint of harassment and nothing has been resolved, harassment within the team,” she said. “I will speak to my lawyers. I promise to tell everything. I am sad, nervous, but with a peace of mind because I know who I am, I know what my character and my nature are.”