NewsCrime

Suspicious fire breaks out at Walmart in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jul 28 2024, 11:44 pm
Suspicious fire breaks out at Walmart in Vancouver
oasisamuel/Shutterstock

Vancouver Police say it is investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at a Vancouver Walmart over the weekend.

According to a statement VPD shared Sunday, police said officers helped Vancouver Fire Rescue Services with an out-of-control fire that broke out before 10 am Saturday in the East Vancouver Walmart near Grandview Highway and Boundary Road.

VPD said it has not yet been able to identify the cause of the fire yet, but confirmed, “investigators believe it may have been intentionally set.”

“Detectives from VPD’s Major Crime Section is working together with Vancouver Fire investigators to determine what circumstances led up to the fire,” Visintin added.

The Walmart will remain closed until further notice, police reported, adding that damages from the fire are estimated to be several million dollars.

“We urge anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the store around the time of the fire to contact investigators immediately,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

If you have information about Saturday’s fire, VPD urge you to call Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop