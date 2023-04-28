Suspect arrested in connection with attack on Abbotsford Uber driver

Abbotsford police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a frightening attack on an Uber driver earlier this month.

Driver Aman Sood was punched in the face by an irritated passenger on April 18 after a disagreement about which route to take. The assault left him with headaches, nausea, and numbness in his shoulder — he’s not yet able to lift that arm or grip the steering wheel with it, and is off work.

The attack was captured on video, and although the suspect initially fled the scene and wasn’t located after a search that day, police say they’ve located and arrested him.

William Tickle, 38, is now facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

“Abbotsford is not immune to random violent attacks. However, thanks to the timely and full cooperation from Mr. Sood and Uber, we swiftly arrested this violent offender,” Inspector Kevin Murray said in a news release. “Incidents like these remain a top priority for AbbyPD.”