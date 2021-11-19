Surrey RCMP sketches show wanted baby abduction suspects (PHOTOS)

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down suspects after a vehicle was stolen with a baby still inside.

The infant was found safe, and on Friday, November 19, Surrey RCMP released sketches of two suspects they believe were involved in the child abduction.

According to police, on November 9 at 8:35 am, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle stolen with a baby inside.

The car had been parked and left running in the driveway of a residence in the 17200 block of 58 Avenue in Cloverdale with a baby inside in a car seat.

This triggered an AMBER alert and the immediate deployment of all available officers and units.

Then, at 9:20 am, a bystander found the car abandoned with the baby still inside in the 5900 block of 177B Street.

Now, RCMP investigators say that they are looking for two male suspects involved.

One is believed to have stolen the vehicle with the baby. He is described as a Caucasian male with a heavy-set build and is believed to be in his late 30s with short hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt.

The second suspect was driving another car, a black Mercedes SUV. He’s a Caucasian male with a skinny build and is in his late 30s to early 40s. He is bald, is missing a tooth, and was seen wearing a grey sweatsuit.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit also released photographs of vehicles that could belong to witnesses in the area of residence where the vehicle was stolen near the time of the incident. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who recognizes the cars is asked to call the police.

Surrey RCMP said their investigation into locating these suspects is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers.