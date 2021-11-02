Disappearance of young couple in Surrey prompts plea from police

A young Surrey couple has gone missing and RCMP is now asking for help in finding them.

According to Mounties, Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (nee Sears) were reported missing Sunday, October 31.

They were last seen at a residence in the 14500 block of 67A Avenue around 9 am the same day.

There is concern for their wellbeing, with family and police being unable to make contact and saying this is out of character.

Matthew Sawatzky is a 23-year-old Caucasian man, 5’10, 170 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

Janaye Sawatzky is described as a 22-year-old Caucasian woman, 5’4, 120 lbs., with blonde hair, and hazel eyes. She also has multiple tattoos — the most visible being mountains on the inside of her left wrist.

It’s believed they may be in a black 2021 Dodge Ram. The license plate is RS0114.

On Facebook, it appears a couple with those names were married in September.

Yet, on The Knot wedding website — for a couple with the same names — says they are expected to get married on November 6.