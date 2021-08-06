Pedestrian dead after fatal collision with garbage truck in Surrey

The Surrey RCMP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at approximately 2:55 am. Police received reports of a collision involving a garbage truck and a pedestrian on the 10600 blocks of King George Boulevard.

“Emergency Health Services responded to the incident, but sadly, the pedestrian was confirmed deceased at the scene of the incident,” Surrey RCMP says in a statement.

“The driver remained at the scene of the collision and has spoken to police.”

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision or dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.